‘Man of Steel’ writer addresses controversial ending: ‘We weren’t doing it to be cool’

#Zack Snyder #Superman
and 09.25.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

(CBR)

Zack Snyder and David S. Goyer knew the ending of Man of Steel would be controversial, but the screenwriter insists they weren”t setting out to shock – or outrage, as the case may be – fans.

Warning: Spoilers follow for those who haven”t seen, or read much about, the Warner Bros. franchise reboot.

“It”s not like we were deluding ourselves, and we weren”t just doing it to be cool,” Digital Spy quotes Goyer as saying at last night”s BATFA and BFI Screenwriters” Lecture. “We felt, in the case of Zod, we wanted to put the character in an impossible situation and make an impossible choice.”

The impossible choice was, of course, what to do with a murderous General Zod set on revenge following the defeat of his Phantom Zone forces. In the end, Superman snapped his neck.

“This is one area, and I”ve written comic books as well, and this is where I disagree with some of my fellow comic book writers: ‘Superman doesn”t kill,”” Goyer explained. “It”s a rule that exists outside of the narrative and I just don”t believe in rules like that. I believe when you”re writing film or television, you can”t rely on a crutch or rule that exists outside of the narrative of the film. […] So the situation was, Zod says ‘I”m not going to stop until you kill me or I kill you.” The reality is no prison on the planet could hold him and in our film Superman can”t fly to the moon, and we didn”t want to come up with that crutch.”

However, that”s not to say the Man of Steel will keep breaking the rule – or his opponents” necks – which should come as good news to Ben Affleck”s Batman.

“We wanted him to have had that experience of having taken a life and carry that through onto the next films,” Goyer offered. “Because he”s Superman and because people idolize him, he will have to hold himself to a higher standard.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zack Snyder#Superman
TAGSDAVID GOYERDAVID S. GOYERGENERAL ZODMAN OF STEELsupermanZACK SNYDER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP