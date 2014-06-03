‘Mandela’ writer blames film’s failure on ‘guilt-sucking’ ’12 Years a Slave’

Hey, remember “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom?” Six months after its US theatrical release, no one would blame you if it's already slipped to the back of your mind. Despite its prestigious trappings and its unplanned topicality in the wake of Nelson Mandela's death last December, Justin Chadwick's well-intentioned biopic of South Africa's first democratically elected president was among the most prominent of 2013's awards-season hopefuls never to take flight.
Critics were largely unenthusiastic, reserving their praise for the film's lead performances, and audiences couldn't be bothered: “Mandela” took just $8 million in the US, with its global gross of $27 million still falling some way short of the film's production budget. And despite The Weinstein Company's campaign efforts, awards voters were similarly indifferent: Idris Elba managed a Golden Globe nomination, while the BAFTAs rustled up a generous Best British Film nod, but the Academy acknowledged U2's would-be anthemic closing-credits tune and nothing else.
In a strong, competitive year, few people got particularly worked up about “Mandela's” minimal presence in the awards race. The film was respectable enough, but its conservatively burnished, Richard Attenborough-style approach to history seemed out of time — particularly in a year that saw Steve McQueen's more visceral, more formally arresting “12 Years a Slave” dominating the conversation.
One person who doesn't agree, unsurprisingly enough, is William Nicholson, the British screenwriter of “Mandela” — a two-time Oscar nominee whose credits include “Shadowlands,” “Gladiator” and “Les Misérables,” and who was evidently banking on a third nod for his work on the biopic. Speaking at Britain's Hay Festival for literature and the arts, Nicholson admitted his disappointment over the film's performance, saying, “It didn't get the kind of acclaim I wanted. It didn't get Oscars.”
That's already a problematic statement: if Oscars are the kind of acclaim you want first and foremost, then chances are you aren't making your serious prestige film for all the right reasons. But it's his explanation for the film's failure that is truly cringe-worthy, as he tartly blames the reigning Best Picture winner for stealing their thunder:
“'12 Years a Slave' came out in America and that sucked up all the guilt about black people that was available. They were so exhausted feeling guilty about slavery that I don't think there was much left over to be nice about our film. So our film didn't do as well as we'd hoped, which was a bit heartbreaking.
“We showed it to test audiences very extensively and it got astounding responses. These things are measured in percentages and it was in the high 90s every time. So, honestly, we thought we had a winner. And when it didn't become a winner it was devastating, actually, it was very distressing.
“I really thought it was going to win lots of awards, partly because it's a good story but also because I thought I'd done a really good job and the director had done a really good job. So it has been very tough for me. Some things work and some things don't. You just have to soldier on.”
Where to begin? Obviously Nicholson labored hard over the project — filleting Mandela's sprawling autobiography into a screenplay is no minor task, well-executed or otherwise — and obviously it smarts when others don't take to the fruits of that labor. But to suggest that either critics or audiences have a finite capacity of interest in black history (regardless of topic or approach) is crass in the extreme. (One might well ask why the success of “Django Unchained” didn't muddy the playing field for McQueen's film.)
Meanwhile, lumping Mandela's story with that of Solomon Northup as equivalent fodder for “guilt about black people” shows markedly little respect for either subject, or indeed for Nicholson's own film — is that really the sole level on which he hoped to engage audiences? If so, perhaps it's not surprising that they stayed away. In the UK, incidentally, “Mandela” opened before “12 Years a Slave,” and still took less than a quarter of the latter film's gross — evidently audiences are only selectively guilt-fatigued.
Nicholson has been in the business a while — long enough to know, surely, that a warm response from a captive test audience doesn't always augur widespread public interest. (I recall rousing applause for “Mandela” at the media screening I attended; people will cheer the subject as much the film itself.) And while Nicholson is perfectly entitled to be proud of his work on the film, to cite “12 Years a Slave” as its direct artistic equivalent is either dishonest or deluded — you needn't be a devoted advocate of either film to see the differences in their aesthetic and political objectives.
After these bold statements, you'd hope Nicholson might quit while he's behind — but he also took potshots at Nelson Mandela himself, suggesting that he made the freedom fighter a more compelling orator on screen than he was in real life. Mandela's speeches, Nicholson says, were so “boring” that all but one had to be rewritten entirely for the film:
“All but one of the speeches were made up by me because his own speeches are so boring. I know it sounds outrageous to say a thing like that, but when he came out of prison he made a speech and, God, you fell asleep. It's a sadness. In all the speeches there's always a good line, but they're not very good.”
Dare I venture that Nicholson's embellishments didn't make for riveting viewing either? Or is that my guilt exhaustion speaking? Whatever his intentions, this fatuous outburst certainly won't make the film any more fondly remembered.
Is Nicholson trying to be forced into early retirement? Wow… I’d also speculate if the warm reception was as much – or more – for Idris Elba, who gave a wonderful performance, as did Naomie Harris.
Can’t wait to read his long and deeply remorseful “apology” in a couple of days.
I hope he doesn’t apologize. His comments are awful but I like the honesty of wanting an Oscar at any cost.
I too hope he doesn’t apologize; it’s tiresome when people say things that are really unfortunate but then trot out an excuse for doing so a day or two later. If he really feels this way (which based on his comments, seems he does), then he should own it.
He comes off as incredibly uninteresting and petty and churlish – no apologizing is going to erase all that.
“Off my meds.”
I do commend him for his transparency when it comes to wanting an Oscar. God knows that’s the ultimate goal for a lot of people that make movies. Most of them just aren’t willing to say that flat out. That said, the rest of his comments are pretty ridiculous and come off as a toddler throwing a tantrum.
Ugh. Sounds a wee bit like a narcissist (never a good thing). It is insulting to everyone, actually. To think that people won’t watch more than one film featuring Black characters/historic figures is truly too pitiful (and, ignorant) to contemplate.
I think I will give any further films of this individual a wide berth. Hard to believe he wasn’t in an altered state when making these comments publicly; they sound more like thoughts someone may have but have the temerity to keep to oneself – you would think.
It’s undeniably true that 12 Years a Slave made it harder for Mandela to break through. But 12 Years a Slave also made it harder for Gravity, American Hustle, and everything else. Was Mandela uniquely disadvantaged, because it couldn’t compete with 12 Years in the marketplace? Possibly. And there are delicate ways to phrase that.
William Nicholson could have said, “We had high hopes for the movie, but another picture got in our way. We were competing in a similar timeframe and for much of the same African-American audience in the United States. Audiences only have so many resources to spend at the theatre, and in such a notable year for black English-language cinema, we had a hard time standing out given our release date and media strategy.”
There would likely be no controversy at all, and he’d be making essentially the same point.
Yet another lesson in choosing your words carefully. I wonder if he’d had a pint before making these remarks.
With that statement, Chadwick only achieved to look like a pretentious tool.
*Nicholson. This comment section needs an edit button.
Nicholson, not Chadwick!
(Sorry, you beat me to it.)
These statements weren’t from Justin Chadwick — they were from screenwriter William Nicholson.
Ah shit I was doubly beaten.
Hey, Nathan, I don’t know if you’re aware, but it was actually Nicholson and not Chadwick who made these statements. I just wanted to bring that to your attention.
Nicholson, not Chadwick.
To blame ’12 Years’ of stealing your thunder is to pretty much ignore the fact that 2013 was also the year of Fruitvale Station and The Butler. Couldn’t the guy just be happy he was part of a rather decent (all these movies are okay to pretty good, IMO) collective of black/african american culture?
This is just gross.
You hit all the right points Guy.
Where to start?
I’m probably one of the few to see both 12 Years A Slave and Mandela in the theaters and I say with certainty that 12 Years was the better movie. Mandela was simply too pedestrian and when watching it I immediately saw that the flaw was in the script more than it was with the direction or acting (the latter was superb). Not only did it go too much of the cradle-to-the-grave route as a bio flick, it also tried t squeeze in too much of South African history into the storyline which ended up making it seem like we the audience were getting the Cliff Notes version. It was by no means a terrible film, however. It was…okay, perhaps pretty good. If there was one thing it had in its favor compared to 12 Years is that I felt Naomie Harris’ performance was more worthy of a win for Best Supporting Actor than the one given by Lupita Nyong’o. If the movie was better, if the film had done better, Harris would have been in the running for the Oscar.
That said there is something to be said about his argument of too many films at once that center on issues regarding black people. But that wasn’t a problem as much with audiences as it were with awards shows. Critics and audiences spread the love for black films and/or the performers who appeared in them. But the Golden Globes and the Oscars virtually ignored all but one: 12 Years. Fruitvale and its performers were ignored during awards season. As was The Butler and its performers (although the movie was relatively weak in my estimation). Audiences supported those flicks and plenty of critics mentioned them on the Best of the Year lists. The Academy and the GG however all but ignored them.
Mandela, by the way, would have tied for worst (alongside the Butler) for best “black” film last year. 12 Years, Fruitvale, Mother of George and Blue caprice were all superior.
Worst ‘black’ film of the year?! Really? Worse than Madea’s Christmas?
Really, he believes that film to be of superior quality. The one thing I remember about long walk to freedom is the idiotic dialogue. It felt that every character introduced the other character The one scene, Nelson Mandela is walking next Winnie and this is the conversation they have: “you are Winnie, the first black social worker.” “and I know who you are, you are Nelson…”. If this man feels that this was Oscar worthy writing, so be it. In my opinion it was a lacklustre film that did absolutely to the legend and did absolutely nothing for South Africa except swamp the market place with overpriced bootleg copies of every Mandela documentary ever conceived.
How dare “12 Years a Slave,” a masterful, complex journey of Solomon Northup with great acting and writing steal the thunder from what looked to be a middle-of-the-road biopic.
I feel very sorry for Nicholson’s plight of trying to write something that desperately pandered to the Oscars, only to get shut out. This snub is as egregious as Mandela’s imprisonment and of slavery itself.
Another grave injustice.
You know what those comments made me think of? The “full retard” scene from Tropic Thunder. Some people were offended that Stiller used that term but that was the whole point: two characters talking about why a movie bombed, while disparaging both the audience and the film’s subject.
Nicholson shows the exact same attitude except he’s not in a comedy but in real life!
Maybe the film didn’t do well because at its core it wasn’t honest! He didn’t even present the man’s speeches as they were factually presented? He rewrote them to make them better (to him)? Wow! He needs to shut up as he’s making a fool of himself. Pity, as Shadowlands was just a wonderful script and film. Poor sod!
No harm in rewriting certain speeches for dramatic effect. But there’s obviously no need to dismiss the source.
What a clown! Because obviously the most important things about Mandela’s story are box office revenue and winning awards and making people feel guilty. This egomaniac is utterly clueless and had no business being permitted to put together a movie on Mandela.
I guess I would feel offended too if my oscar mongering got upstaged by another.
But to be honest, Fruitvale station was way better than either of those two were.
For the record, I quite liked “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” and think the “middle-of-the-road” biopic smack is lazy. There’s a lot to admire there.
All of that said, of course, this was just a bizarre choice for Mr. Nicholson to make.
You know what other fantastic movie he should blame,Lee Daniels’ The Butler. Mandela sucked because of numerous things. Prosthetics used to age the actors was so distracting! A lot of things felt forced in the movie.
And I’m guessing you, Mr. Lodge, thought 12 Years was a particularly great film? Let me let you in on a little secret…it wasn’t. Oh it was good no doubt about that…but great? Hardly. It severely downplayed the plight and suffering of slaves during the time almost making Solomon’s time seem like a 12 week stint at boot camp.
Very disturbing how unreal it was. Sure, not every slave owner was a complete and disgraceful monster, but Fassbender’s character was and yet they didn’t convey that nearly well enough on screen. And Ejiofor who is an astounding actor of the highest caliber was nowhere near the top of his game in the film.
Anyway, this was yet another year in a row (I think we are at 10 now) when the best picture of the year didn’t actually win the Best Picture award.
Ed what in the flying fuck would you have preferred to see win Best Picture? And for God’s sake let it not be either Gravity or American Hustle.
Not sure how my personal opinion of 12 Years a Slave comes into this argument. Since you ask, I thought it was a very fine film, but it didn’t make my Top 25 of 2013. And I’d have ranked it fourth on the Best Picture ballot.
So… spare me (indeed, spare us all) the condescension?
Guy is from South Africa, which is likely the source of his righteous indignation here (not a devotion to Steve McQueen).
There must have been two “12 Years a Slave” films that came out last year…because I saw one completely different from what you’re talking about. 1. I saw quite a bit of suffering in the film I watched. 2. I was disturbed by how real it was, not the other way around, which is the first time I’ve heard anyone mention that. 3. Fassbender did some serious shit – unless you consider rape and beating people as minor details… 4. I’m a big Ejiofor fan, and I THOUGHT this was miles ahead of anything he’s done before. 5. I THOUGHT it was the best film of the year. I’m not stating it as a fact like you’re stating the best film didn’t win Best Picture because apparently what you say is a fact…
Guy- I love the article and the comment.
A not important movie about a horrible human being. Simple people didn’t buy into it. Nessle wasn’t a good guy. You should read about him. He was no better than the Dictators running the Middle East.
My second favorite film of last year. I do very much wish it had a larger presence in the awards circuit, but I let it slide for a year as competitive as 2013z
Can you guys switch to disqus?
And second…ummm WOW this guy is a premadonna or what? Excuse me Princess, your little film didn’t get all the attention you wanted? Well excuse me.
Geez. Get over yourself.
Or maybe because “12 Years a Slave” was infinitely the better film.
“12 Years a Slave” is a great movie. He wrote a script based on a world hero and it failed to connect with audiences, it seems like he is more worried about Box Office than his contribution to the legacy of the memory of a man like Mandela, how nearsighted sad and very, very petty.