Man’s greatest enemy is gravity in new ‘Independence Day: Resurgence’ Super Bowl ad

Over the weekend, a commercial extravaganza punctuated occasionally by football held America”s attention. But if you somehow missed the Big Game™, the Internet is here to rescue you (and me). One of the movies that bought time during the climatic episode of Football was Independence Day: Resurgence.
The TV spot tries to recapture the invigorating patriotism of one of the best speeches ever made by a fictional president. But unless the world adopted the “Star-Spangled Banner” as their anthem, it”s a little weird to see so much “MURRICA!!! while CGI cities around the world fall victim to the alien”s cunning plan of using gravity to decimate us.
Independence Day: Resurgence arrives in theaters on June 24, 2016.
