Marc Webb says ‘Amazing Spider-Man 4’ may be an ensemble superhero film

Forget “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” – turns out the real story is in the planned fourth installment of the rebooted franchise.

Speaking with Crave Online just before the superhero sequel’s Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday (you can read Gregory Ellwood’s full roundup of the panel here), director Marc Webb indicated that the plan for the previously-announced fourth film (already slated for release on May 4, 2018) may actually include some of the webslinger’s amazing friends.

“I think this was conceived of as a trilogy so there was a defined architecture to the story we were telling and we had sort of a rough outline of what was going to happen,” Webb began. “I think [for] the fourth movie, what we’ve discovered is there are so many ancillary characters, that have enormous, cinematic potential that there may be other ways to exploit those characters, in a way that is exciting and fun and worthwhile. It might not just be a Spider-Man movie.”

Indeed, the director and Sony may be taking a page from Marvel’s uber-successful “Avengers” playbook when it comes to further developing the Spider-Man universe on the big screen.

“You know, what was fun about the comics is that there’s an entire sort of encyclopedia of characters and stories and histories and nuances and idiosyncrasies and off-shoots,” he continued. “I think that that is something that seems to be really successful and has a lot of potential so it’s sort of, as yet, undefined, but intentionally so.”



“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” hits theaters on May 2, 2014.

