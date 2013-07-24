Marc Webb says ‘Amazing Spider-Man 4’ may be an ensemble superhero film

Forget “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” – turns out the real story is in the planned fourth installment of the rebooted franchise.
Speaking with Crave Online just before the superhero sequel’s Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday (you can read Gregory Ellwood’s full roundup of the panel here), director Marc Webb indicated that the plan for the previously-announced fourth film (already slated for release on May 4, 2018) may actually include some of the webslinger’s amazing friends.
“I think this was conceived of as a trilogy so there was a defined architecture to the story we were telling and we had sort of a rough outline of what was going to happen,” Webb began. “I think [for] the fourth movie, what we’ve discovered is there are so many ancillary characters, that have enormous, cinematic potential that there may be other ways to exploit those characters, in a way that is exciting and fun and worthwhile. It might not just be a Spider-Man movie.”
Indeed, the director and Sony may be taking a page from Marvel’s uber-successful “Avengers” playbook when it comes to further developing the Spider-Man universe on the big screen.
“You know, what was fun about the comics is that there’s an entire sort of encyclopedia of characters and stories and histories and nuances and idiosyncrasies and off-shoots,” he continued. “I think that that is something that seems to be really successful and has a lot of potential so it’s sort of, as yet, undefined, but intentionally so.”
“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” hits theaters on May 2, 2014.
…is there even going to be a third one?
Who knows dude since the same thing might happen to this franchise like tge original
Needs to be in the avengers. stop being greedy and make a deal. Give the fans what they want.
Hells yes I want to see this happen! And its about time we saw a further expanded spiderman universe with friends. Xmen or avengers crossover are possible or even in a fifth movie showing peter’s death and the introduction of Miles Morales stepping in as the new Ultimate Spiderman would be the best possible move for Marvel. To not only show the passage of time from the past generation of super hero to the new one and introduce a half black half latino icon. Would do a lot of buzz for civil issues and make Marvel a hot topic among greater demographics
Has nothing to do with Marvel. Sony owns the rights, not Marvel. Sony produces the films, not Marvel.
When will people understand this simple fact?
@Jedi77, true. However, there has been chatter of possible/eventual crossovers if the theaters ever work something out. It is a long shot, and will probably never happen unless something makes it seem like it would make enough money as an ensemble for them to work together (rather than keep making movies individually). Still, it is not entirely impossible.
@David Santa Cruz, I could see them doing an Ultimate/Miles-Morales Spider-Man. I do not think they would kill Peter Parker (I could be wrong), so much as doing a Miles Morales character as a spin off of a fill-in until we find out Peter Parker was somehow not really dead. Unless they milked the franchise so much that they had to do spin-offs or clone sagas followed by the inevitable re-reboot queuing the “reimagining” of the origin and whether or not they use organic or mechanical webslingers again.
I would not hold my breath though. They’ll probably just keep churning out Spider-Man movies until we get bored, (re)reboot, and do the same thing over again ad nauseum until/unless they run it into the ground.
Selecting troublemaker Jamie Foxx to play in Spiderman? Come on! You could’ve done better.
Yes, who wants an Oscar winner anyway, right?
What do you have against Jamie Fox?
What sort of troublemaking behavior are you referring to?
Ummm…Marc Webb. Try making a second and third film that DON’T SUCK. THEN worry about a fourth one. Him talking like his shit don’t stink just wants me to hope that AS2 and AS3 fail.
And for all wondering…Amazing Spiderman sucked. Yes it does. Yes it really does. Stop arguing. It does.
Maybe because it doesn’t. For it to be a reboot in less than to years since Spider-man 3, it did really well. This is only speaking statistically, everyone has their own opinion. I’m sorry if you don’t believe that
Dude…Drew McWeeny has said this many, many times. How much money a movie makes has nothing to do with the quality of the film. You can tell me how much money the Twilight Saga made over the years despite having a stupid story. SO according to your theory, Twilight is awesome because it made so much money? Yeah fucking right. Quantity has never equaled quality. Never will. The money argument is completely invalid. No matter how much money it makes, the movie still sucks. It really still does.
Could be cool if daredevil was in a film, hoping AS2 & AS3 are good though, the teaser on imdb for AS2 looks pretty good