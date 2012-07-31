Marc Webb may direct ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ after all

“Amazing Spider-Man” director Marc Webb may direct the film’s sequel after all.

Recently, it was revealed that Sony was considering a replacement for the next installment of the rebooted superhero series due to Webb’s contractual obligations at Fox Searchlight. Now those obligations may be altered, with the goal of making everybody happy — and bringing Spidey back to the big screen in less than two years.

A few years ago, Webb signed a two-picture deal with Fox Searchlight, the first film being the hit comedy “500 Days of Summer.” Fox initially allowed Webb to shoot “Amazing Spider-Man” at Sony, planning for him to make his next film back at Fox. However, after the divisive “Amazing” racked up over $600 million worldwide, Sony and Webb naturally both want to reunite for “Spider-Man 2.” It looks like Fox is now doubling-down on the director in order to allow him to continue with Sony’s Spidey sequels.

L.A. Times is reporting that Fox is considering allowing Webb to complete at least the second part of the planned “Spider-Man” trilogy at Sony only if he signs on to direct two more movies for Fox, which would keep the director tied down for quite a while. Nothing’s set in stone yet, but one of Webb’s potential films for Fox Searchlight could be “Age of Rage,” a dark thriller from “Black Swan” writer Mark Heyman.

The clock is ticking for “Amazing Spider-Man 2,” however, as Sony has already set a May 2014 release date for the sequel. Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman (“Star Trek”) are currently writing the screenplay, and leads Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone are slated to reprise their starring roles.