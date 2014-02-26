Marc Webb will be returning for ‘Amazing Spider-Man 3’

and 02.26.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Director Marc Webb will return for 2016's “Amazing Spider-Man 3,” as reported by Variety.

Following the success of “The Amazing Spider-Man” in 2012, reports surfaced that Webb might be prevented from returning as director due to an an obligation to Fox. Yet that ultimately did not stop him from taking on this year's sequel, and he's apparently clear for the third, scheduled for just two years later.

Accompanying the Webb news is a bold proclamation from Sony Pictures Entertainment co-chairman Amy Pascal on their already ambitious Spider-Man strategy: “We are expanding the 'Spider-Man' universe into 'The Sinister Six' and 'Venom,' so that we have 'Spider-Man' movies every year.” While it's been known that “Sinister Six” and “Venom” films were in development, announcing plans for a Spidey movie every year further confirms the studio's commitment to the franchise.

“Amazing Spider-Man 3” has a scheduled release date of June 10, 2016; but before that, “Amazing Spider-Man 2” arrives May 2 of this year. “Sinister Six” and “Venom” don't have release dates yet, but Drew Goddard is set to write and possibly direct the former; Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci are on board to write “Venom,” with Kurtzman slated to direct.

Around The Web

TAGSAmazing SpiderManMARC WEBBMarvel ComicsSONY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP