Marcia Gay Harden is ready for her ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ dominatrix moment

You might think of Marcia Gay Harden as that dependable Oscar winner who stars on Code Black, but it's time to shake up your preconceived notions: Marcia is here to wear a skimpy metallic costume and give Fifty Shades of Grey fans a treat.

Harden, who played Christian Grey's (Jamie Dornan) mom in Fifty Shades of Grey, tweeted what I can only call a lovely shout-out to her movie son. I can't tell if this photograph is doctored, but I can tell you this photograph is just right.

Dear Christian: this Halloween costume arrived,but its February. Was it for me? So cute! Trick r treat! Lv Mama Grey pic.twitter.com/IE4rinEt7Q – Marcia Gay Harden (@MGH_8) February 9, 2016

Marcia is here to troll E.L. James fans all day and night, so I hope they'll sign a contract to let the torture continue.