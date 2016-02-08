Marcia Gay Harden is ready for her ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ dominatrix moment

02.08.16 3 years ago

You might think of Marcia Gay Harden as that dependable Oscar winner who stars on Code Black, but it's time to shake up your preconceived notions: Marcia is here to wear a skimpy metallic costume and give Fifty Shades of Grey fans a treat.

Harden, who played Christian Grey's (Jamie Dornan) mom in Fifty Shades of Grey, tweeted what I can only call a lovely shout-out to her movie son. I can't tell if this photograph is doctored, but I can tell you this photograph is just right. 

Marcia is here to troll E.L. James fans all day and night, so I hope they'll sign a contract to let the torture continue.

