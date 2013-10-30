Marge as Galdalf? ‘The Hobbit’ gets spoofed in a ‘Simpsons’ couch gag

#The Simpsons
10.30.13 5 years ago

This Sunday’s episode of “The Simpsons,” which is titled “Four Regrettings and a Funeral” because that is a pun, features a long and delightful “Hobbit”-themed couch gag. We see Marge as Gandalf, Moe as Gollum, and Mr. Burns as Smaug — who gets way desolate, man. Plus, the ring becomes a stand-in for a condom, which makes entirely too much sense.

In addition to the “Hobbit” mockery, Sunday’s episode will kill off one of Springfield’s longtime residents. Boy, I sure hope it isn’t Homer.

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Simpsons
TAGSCouch GagFour Regrettings and a FuneralThe HobbitTHE HOBBIT: DESOLATION OF SMAUGTHE SIMPSONS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP