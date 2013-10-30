Marge as Galdalf? ‘The Hobbit’ gets spoofed in a ‘Simpsons’ couch gag

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This Sunday’s episode of “The Simpsons,” which is titled “Four Regrettings and a Funeral” because that is a pun, features a long and delightful “Hobbit”-themed couch gag. We see Marge as Gandalf, Moe as Gollum, and Mr. Burns as Smaug — who gets way desolate, man. Plus, the ring becomes a stand-in for a condom, which makes entirely too much sense.

In addition to the “Hobbit” mockery, Sunday’s episode will kill off one of Springfield’s longtime residents. Boy, I sure hope it isn’t Homer.

