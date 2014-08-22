Maria Bamford Opens Up About Bipolar Disorder, Still Slays

Maria Bamford is one of the rare comedians who has a style that's both recognizable and completely surprising every single time she takes the stage. The voices alone, guys. They're shocking.

The gifted standup also has a gift for candor. In this episode of Scott Moran's docuseries “Modern Comedian,” Bamford discusses her bipolar disorder and time spent in the psych ward, or as she calls it, “the hoosegow.” It is both bracing and awesome, and she's often very, very funny. A great, must-see video.