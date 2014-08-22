Maria Bamford Opens Up About Bipolar Disorder, Still Slays

08.22.14 4 years ago

Maria Bamford is one of the rare comedians who has a style that's both recognizable and completely surprising every single time she takes the stage. The voices alone, guys. They're shocking.

The gifted standup also has a gift for candor. In this episode of Scott Moran's docuseries “Modern Comedian,” Bamford discusses her bipolar disorder and time spent in the psych ward, or as she calls it, “the hoosegow.” It is both bracing and awesome, and she's often very, very funny. A great, must-see video.

Around The Web

TAGSBipolar DisorderMARIA BAMFORDModern ComedianScott Moran

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP