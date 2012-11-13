Maria Bello cast in James Wan’s untitled new thriller

Golden Globe nominee Maria Bello is joining the untitled “James Wan Presents” thriller.

After five ghost-hunting college students are massacred in an abandoned home, detective Mark Lewis (to be cast) and police psychologist, Dr. Elizabeth Klein (Bello), question the survivors who claim that the house is haunted and that their murdered friends were victims of a supernatural force.

Wan, who co-created the “Saw” franchise and also directed “Insidious,” will produce the new film along with Lee Clay. Will Canon (“Brotherhood”) is set to direct from a script by Max La Bella.

Clay also produced 2010’s Beautiful Boy,” which starred Bello and Michael Sheen (The “Twilight” films).

“I loved working with Lee on ‘Beautiful Boy’ and look forward to working with him again and creating a great thriller with James,” said Bello in a statement.

“I”m so thrilled to be shepherding this project,” added Wan. “The talent is really incredible, and in particular, Maria Bello was on the top of our list so we”re excited to have her.”

The Dimension Films production will start in January in Baton Rouge, LA.

Bello, probably best known for the acclaimed indies “A History of Violence” and “The Cooler,” recently starred on NBC’s short-lived “Prime Suspect” and in the Taylor Lautner movie “Abduction.”