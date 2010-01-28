Maria Bello, Russell Crowe have ‘Sex’ on HBO

Maria Bello is joining forces with “Slumdog Millionaire” Oscar winner Simon Beaufoy and “Gladiator” Oscar winner Russell Crowe on a new HBO series project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Beaufoy is writing the script for “Emergency Sex,” which will star Bello and be produced by Bello, Crowe and Beaufoy.

The project is based on “Emergency Sex and Other Desperate Measures: A True Story From Hell on Earth,” by Kenneth Cain, Heidi Postlewait and Andrew Thomson. The trade confusingly explains that “Emergency Sex” focuses on “the larger-than-life exploits of expatriate nongovernment-organization workers who find their sanity tested in the face of atrocities, loneliness and primal desires.”

OK. Sure.

Bello, recently seen in the Sundance flick “The Company Men,” has been one of the spring’s most desired stars for a variety of TV projects. The “E.R.” and “History of Violence” star previously developed a pilot for HBO in 2008.

This would be Beaufoy’s American series debut, as the “Full Monty” scribe is next working on “127 Hours” for Danny Boyle.

And as for Crowe, the “State of Play” star will next appear in “Robin Hood” for Ridley Scott.