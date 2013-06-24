Mariah Carey and Major League Baseball team up for free Central Park concert

#Mariah Carey
06.24.13 5 years ago

Mariah Carey will appear at a free concert in New York City”s Central Park on July 13.

Major League Baseball is putting on the performance, which will take place on the Great Lawn, and will benefit Superstorm Sandy relief. It takes place three days before the 2-13 MLB All-Star Game at New York”s Citi Field.

Carey will join the New York Philharmonic, who will perform two sets of baseball-themed music, including Randy Newman”s score from “The Natural” and Mark Isham”s score from “42.” Carey will then come out and sing her greatest baseball-themed hits. We kid about the last part: she”ll perform a mix of hits, as well as tunes from her new album, out, “The Art of Letting Go,” which will come out July 23. In conjunction with the concert, MLB will make a $1 million donation to Sandy Relief efforts.

Tickets are free, but each attendee must have a ticket. Free general admission tickets will be available starting June 26 at Allstargame.com/Concert.

