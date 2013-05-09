Mariah Carey drops ‘AI’ cohort Randy Jackson as her manager

During “American Idol” tonight, show judge Mariah Carey will debut the new music video to her fresh summer jam “Beautiful” — or “#Beautiful,” should you so choose to play that little game. But things at the judge’s table may not be all smiles.
According to Showbiz411, Carey has dropped her “American Idol” cohort Randy Jackson as her manager. Jackson and Carey, who have been long-time friends and collaborators, began working together in 2011, and Jackson is credited for helping to bring Carey into the judges’ fold on “Idol” — for a jaw-dropping reported sum of around $18 million.
This season, Carey has continually been at-odds with the show’s other new judge, Nicki Minaj, and (perhaps without coincidence) the FOX reality series has seen record low ratings throughout the 2013 season. As the finale approaches, there’s a question as to which judges from this season, if any, will return next year. If the Carey-Jackson split is any indication, things aren’t looking good.
The Hollywood Reporter got confirmation that Carey is running into the arms of Red Light Management; if that scenario sounds familiar, just look to the history of another “AI” judge. Steven Tyler, who was only on the show for a season, joined Red Light after his tenure on the show under the management of Simon Fuller, the franchise’s creator. Fuller dropped Tyler after failed negotiations for a second season return.
Mariah Carey’s “Beautiful” featuring Miguel is off to a strong radio and sales start, said Billboard this week, so her musical direction may be on track, even if her management track isn’t.
MC and NM are both talented musical artists but they have been awful as judges on AI… All they seem to know how to do is “blow sunshine” at every contestant. I look forward to seeing what MC produces as she focuses more on her own artistry…
I can’t call NM a talented musical artist, sorry. Autotune does not an artist make.
Sarah palins fault.
Although Idol has been a success over the years and in the beginning it was great! I couldn’t wait to watch it but I think it has ran its course. It’s boring and so predictable. Sorry AI, but it’s time to shut her down! Time for something new.
Correction: Steven Tyler was a judge for two seasons.
Tyler was great. Added some humor to a humorless show.
mariahs video was the worst thing ive seen since b movies on cinemax. not alot of class really thought she was better then that.
song sucked too!
It’s is NICKI MINAJ. That’s the only reason I stop watching American idol. Gosh! She said Mariah Carrey is the reason the rating dropped? LOL.. She is the biggest mistake in American Idol. Get rid of her and put Justin Timberlake! You will see the rating goes up like crazy!!
I SO agree! The video was really cheap . . . WAY overboard with all the silhouettes and “sexy” hair blowing scenes. Nauseous!!!
I had previously watched every season of AI but bringing on Nikkei Minaj turned me off. She is racist, rude, arrogant,self absorbed and the show will continue to tumble in ratings as long as she is on there. I’m a big Mariah fan and would love to watch her as a judge but can not do it with that other crazy women on there.
MC and NM stunk on AI. NM has no future and MC can’t sign any longer and passed her hay-day! I like Randy still and Keith is a mushy, touchy-feely dope! Ffuller and his ego need to go too!
Idol is changing so much that I have a feeling the show is not going to be the show it once was.
It already is not what it used to be. Mariah is a horrible judge and MN has no credentials to even be a judge.
DC must be a lil kim fan lol…meaning he’s delusional…
I am so happy this show is going down hill. I lost all respect when they brought JLo in
I think the new video of Mariah Carey is disgusting and should not have been aired during prime time and a family show. She not only has a limited vocabulary but is quite taken with her body. How disgusting of Fox to feature this!!!!!!
Limited vocabulary?? Wtf are you talking about omg
Don’t WTF me! That is vulgar also. Mariah only used the few same words when she critiqued a contestant, one of them being “Dahling”. She plays with her hair just like MN but at least MN dress choices aren’t as revealing as Mariah’s. She is there to judge not to show her body. She was way over paid for judging!!
Her dresses were so tight, every night, she could not stand up for those obligatory superficial standing O’s, for contestants.
Did she actually SING in that video? I heard a few breathy ooohs and ahhhh type noises……
Need guest judges like Smokie-Gladys-Pink. Need Ryan to interact more we loved that. Need Paula back. MC needs to stay she is one of the best.
For years I said put Ozzie as a judge ratings shoot to the moon guaranteed and he does know his stuff to judge more than most had that were judges
Post a comment…I love MC but I totally agree the song beautiful & video isn’t anything that I would expect from her she is better then that anybody can sit half naked on a motorcycle
All MC has done on the show is play w/her hair & use her phone & she cant even join in on standing ovations bc her dresses r always to tight she said it herself when she apologized one night when she was the only judge not to stand she can’t b comfortable u can b fashionable & comfortable all at the same time so I thought but not MC she is 43 not 23
No Paula! She’s old news.
Mariah Carey should just come out and admit that her biggest ambition is to be an actress in soft core porn.
Oh my people chill out…. it is not that serious! We can shout how much we dislike a artist or how much you think they can’t sing, artist could care less of what you think because at the end of the day they still walk home with money in the bank!
I’ve watched all the seasons. I hated to see the itnial breakdown of the show but Simon went after bigger bucks and fame. I’ve had to learn to like several new judges over the years and I thought it was the end when they brought Nikki in.
But, Nikki surprised me and has been the one judge with the most advice for these young singers ever! I called her a Crack Ho before I knew her but now I give her a 10 and apologize. Mariah could not even spell judge and I loved her before the show. They started tutoring her later in The show and she has gotten better but still nothing I would expect.
BUT the Show is about the singers folks and this has been the BEST top 4 the show has ever had IMO. They are all going to have a greats music careers. Although I hate losing Randy most of all, I will still watch if the talent is there. Watching these young people’s stories and development is why I watch the show.
I am sad that Randy is leaving, I hope NM and her nasal tone will be gone next season. She also drones on and on and on, giving the other judges very little time to say anything. She is the biggest reason I have only tuned in a few times. MC is an airhead. I like Keith Urban
Mariah is a beautiful and classy artist. Although “beautiful” is not. As a judge she sucks. nicki minaj doesnt have credibility but shes a much btr judge. Shes honest ans to the point. Idol has gotten so boring its tun its course. Fire mariah shes not worth 18 million. Pick someone btr. Someone whos not afraid to be brutally honest.
your goofy Fred, because nikki is a trashy pig that mostly comments on their clothes. and she has no talent musically.
I think American Idol would be more exciting and garner better ratings if they allowed contestants of all ages to participate in the contest look at their rival The X-Factor hmmmmmm step up Idol or step off cause if not tomorrow night might not be just the season finale but the series finale as well
I really hate this bitches ( Nikki and Mariah ) American idol is banned on my household , I rather watch golden girls reruns and the voice ( this show is more fun !!!!!!!!!
Agree, the voice is much better now, I wish usher talk a bit more though
New Judges? How about Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, and Pete Townshend? You know, MUSICIANS that have produced timeless music and not a bunch of there and gone pop queens retards….
I think they should get a great judge like Daughtrey or Reba who will be honest and sincere and take Niki out. All she does is look at camera to see how she looks. I love Miriah and Keith….
yea, get nicki out, she-he sucks so bad. all she does is comment on their shoes and clothes and she’s jealous as fck of Mariah. she talks like a dirt bag roach from the ghettos and looks like a clown street walker. her big booty isnt attractive it is actually shaped weird and deformed hips. she’ll never be mentioned in the same sentence as Mariah when it comes to talent, she’s only getting attention for being a bitch to her. sorry Nikki mariah is beautiful compared to you and 1,000’s times more talented musically. the downfall for idol IS Nicki Minaj.
I think all judges have to go. Good riddance to Randy Jackson. Maria Carey needs to step up her vocabulary and dress according to her age. I am sure if one of the contestants would step on stage with her bossoms hang out she would negatively comment about that. Nicki at least gave some honest criticism. Keith Urban get a new wardrobe you can afford better than a T-shirt, besides when all the contestants are dressed up I think it is disrespectful to them.
I too, think NM and MC need to go. I think it is time for Randy also and I respect his decision to leave. I think Keith Urban did well and I understand he is replacing Randy next season. Anxious to see who elso they will get. It it remains Nikki and Mariah then I defintely will not watch next year. It was extremly difficult to watch this year and I hated their new format. I believe AI has run its cours.
mariah is the one with her chest hanging out plays with her hair has no useful info for contestants nikki is no prize but let’s face it who expected her to be
Wow!! So much hate in these comments. Seems to me some of you need a life. Get over it already and, you woman should be supporting each other. Not tearing each other apart
AI…The End has begun. The Voice…A Legacy begins. It was a fun ride tho! For the last couple seasons that AI has left..have America pick thr judges. Much better results.
$17 million dollars to smile and lip sing? Are you hiring?
I like NM as an artist no doubt, but I believe the AI ratings dropped because of her. She hasn’t even been in the music Industry for 10 years yet. How is someone with so little experience going to judge others when she still has alot to learn herself? You’d probably would of been better off bringing Lil Wayne to AI. Atleast he has experience and understands the music industry and has been apart of the industry for over 10 years along with building a successful empire of his own with YMCMB
Write a comment…She was going to be fired. They were all told they were going to be let go so like Randy took the high road and pretended to quit to save face.
I would hate to be married to her, if you asked whats for dinner you would starve to death before she spit it out, LOL
Oh well let’s get started for the next season ……and contact Nene Leaks LOL she will be a great judge..:)
Steven Tyler was a judge for 2 years…Scotty and Phil.
I feel when a all-time low happens. Make top to bottom actions. Put a high energy talented person in Ryan’s spot to regain that spark and interests. Ryan been in entertainment in what feels like forever. He seen talent, move him to a judge. Bring in real talent for the other two judges. Aaron lewis of staind. He been successful and now great in country. Then someone like will-i-am or timberland, whose strong hits are pop and soft rapping with out heavy ghetto personalities.Also those ffinal two help with not managing but producing background. First hand what a producer would like.