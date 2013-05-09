Mariah Carey drops ‘AI’ cohort Randy Jackson as her manager

During “American Idol” tonight, show judge Mariah Carey will debut the new music video to her fresh summer jam “Beautiful” — or “#Beautiful,” should you so choose to play that little game. But things at the judge’s table may not be all smiles.

According to Showbiz411, Carey has dropped her “American Idol” cohort Randy Jackson as her manager. Jackson and Carey, who have been long-time friends and collaborators, began working together in 2011, and Jackson is credited for helping to bring Carey into the judges’ fold on “Idol” — for a jaw-dropping reported sum of around $18 million.

This season, Carey has continually been at-odds with the show’s other new judge, Nicki Minaj, and (perhaps without coincidence) the FOX reality series has seen record low ratings throughout the 2013 season. As the finale approaches, there’s a question as to which judges from this season, if any, will return next year. If the Carey-Jackson split is any indication, things aren’t looking good.

The Hollywood Reporter got confirmation that Carey is running into the arms of Red Light Management; if that scenario sounds familiar, just look to the history of another “AI” judge. Steven Tyler, who was only on the show for a season, joined Red Light after his tenure on the show under the management of Simon Fuller, the franchise’s creator. Fuller dropped Tyler after failed negotiations for a second season return.

Mariah Carey’s “Beautiful” featuring Miguel is off to a strong radio and sales start, said Billboard this week, so her musical direction may be on track, even if her management track isn’t.