Mariah Carey, Elvis Costello, Paul McCartney and Brad Paisley lead Nov. 2 releases

Taylor Swift can rest easy. While there are some lovely offerings out Nov. 2, no new release will snare the top spot. Having said that,Â country stars Brad Paisley and Jason Aldean lead the charge, while veterans Elvis Costello and Neil Diamond also bring new albums.

Jason Aldean, â€œMy Kinda Partyâ€ (Broken Bow): The ACM’s top new male vocalist, best known for such hits as â€œShe’s Countryâ€ and â€œHicktown,â€ returns with his latest set that includes a duet with Kelly Clarkson.

Black Dub, â€œBlack Dubâ€ (Jive): Eclectic quartet led by producer/artist Daniel Lanois springs all over the rock landscape with touches of soul and dub. Foursome also includes Trixie Whitley, the daughter of the late musician, Chris Whitley.

Mariah Carey, â€Merry Christmas II Youâ€ (Island Def Jam): While Carey takes care of her impending baby bundle, she delivers another gift for her lambs: her second Christmas album features four originals alongsidemore traditional fare such as â€œThe First Noel,â€ â€œLittle Drummer Boyâ€ and â€œO Come All Ye Faithful.â€



Elvis Costello, â€œNational Ransomâ€ (Concord/Hear Music): Costello recorded this 16-tune album in Los Angeles and Nashville with producer T Bone Burnett.Â Both The Imposters and The Sugarcanes back up Costello here, while guests include Vince Gill and Leon Russell.



Neil Diamond, â€œDreamsâ€ (Columbia): A great songwriter turns to his favorite songwriters for a collection of Diamond’s favorite tunes. Making the cut are The Beatles’ â€œBlackbird,â€ Leon Russell’s â€œA Song for You,â€ The Eagles’ â€œDesperado,â€Â and several others.

Brian Eno, â€œSmall Craft on a Milk Seaâ€ (Warp): The latest from the ambient music genius comes in a multitude of configurations, but the focus is on music created by Eno with collaborators Jon Hopkins and Leo Abrahams. The inspiration was film scores.

Good Charlotte, â€œCardiologyâ€ (Capitol): Ten years after its debut, Good Charlotte–otherwise known as the Madden Bros., return with their first album in a few years and their debut disc for Capitol.

Huey Lewis and the News, â€œSoulsvilleâ€ (W.O.W.): Lewis and his band release their first album in nine years as they look back at 14 classic songs from the Stax Records’ vault first made famous by the likes of Otis Redding, Sam & Dave and Isaac Hayes.

Matt and Kim, â€œSidewalksâ€ (Fader): Hipster duo known for their energetic live show releases its third set of dance punk.

Paul McCartney & Wings, “Band on the Run”Â (Hear Music)Â Wings’ 1973 masterwork gets the deluxe reissue treatment complete with new tracks and a DVD. A must for McCartney fans.

N.E.R.D., â€œNothingâ€ (Interscope): Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo and Shae Haley release their fourth effort, which gets its groove on and draws inspiration from such acts as The Doors and America.

Brad Paisley, â€œHits Aliveâ€ (Arista Nashville): Talent country superstar’s new two-disc set features studio versions of many of this biggest hits, while disc two captures his live performances of three of the songs on disc one, as well as a number of other hits that take flight in a concert setting.