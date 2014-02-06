Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson and Janelle Monae to perform at BET Honors

This year”s BET Honors will feature performances by Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson and Janelle Monae. The awards ceremony – which celebrates the achievements of African Americans in arts, business, and public service – will air on Feb. 24.

The honorees include Aretha Franklin, Ice Cube, Motown founder Berry Gordy, American Express CEO Kenneth Chenault and visual artist Carrie Mae Weems. Ludacris, Smokey Robinson, Tamar Braxton, actor Mack Wilds and “Scandal” star Joe Morton are also scheduled to appear. Rev. Al Sharpton and Wayne Brady will share hosting duties.

The BET Honors will be taped at Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 8 and ticket sales will benefit the charity Women Veterans Interactive (WVI).

Both Carey and Hudson are expected to release new albums in 2014. Listen to Carey”s latest single, “The Art of Letting Go,” below.