Mariah Carey recorded new song for ‘Oz The Great and Powerful’

There’s no place like home, well except maybe almost home.

Mariah Carey’s newest single, “Almost Home,” will be heard as part of the soundtrack for Disney’s upcoming “Oz The Great and Powerful,” directed by Sam Raimi.

The Grammy winner and “American Idol” judge will team with photographer/director David LaChapelle, who has previously worked with Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani and Christina Aguilera, for the music video. He previously helm the video for Carey’s “Loverboy,” featuring Da Brat and Ludacris. LaChapelle describes the song as “a duet between Mariah and the movie.” Disney, Carey and her label will soon launch a promotional campaign tying together the single, the video and the film, which stars James Franco, Mila Kunis and Michelle Williams.