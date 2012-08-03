Listen: Mariah Carey releases rap-less ‘Triumphant’ dance remix

Yesterday, Mariah Carey released a disappointingly Mariah-reductive new song “Triumphant (Get ‘Em)” featuring, primarily, special guests Meek Mill and Rick Ross.
Island detected the All of the Earth’s disappointment and rush-ordered a “vintage throwback” dance remix, or are trolling us by ascribing to a rule that says they should wait a day before calling us back with a superior version of a song. Either way, we greeted the day with all Mariah and no rap with this new “Triumphant.”
Gone are the R&B inflections, and some of the tempo, which makes for some sluggish timing issues for the “get ems” and “hit ems.” Despite the drop in BPM, there’s more room for Carey’s beloved vocal acrobatics and a tighter focus on the melody. She gets the added benefit of gang vocals and — as the title expresses — a retro dance beat and breaks.
Listen to the new remix side-by-side with the first “Triumphant” here.
It’s still a little too sluggish for my taste, but it will find its way onto old-school Carey fans’ iPods than the other version will. The rap-heavy version seems like a ploy to attract new ears, but if she’s wants her “American Idol” stint and musical career to be mutually beneficial, she’ll have to make those long-timers happy.
While the first “Triumphant” is working hard for top 40 rotation, this one obviously wants to make its way into the clubs. Will you let it in?
Wow are both just as boring as they can get?-if that doesn’t qualify MeMe as a total has-been complete with fake photoshop cover art (also very bad quality) I don’t know what can-total generic trash-guess Tommy was the genius behind MeMe’s so-called brand all the time-and the bimbo is just soo mentally arrested and delusional that she bought all the fake hype Sony put out there to sell her hideous Whitney wanna-be records
3rd version just released. This one is even more dance and with no rap and its a bit different then the throwback version. Called Triumphant (Get ‘Em) (Pulse Remix)”
[soundcloud.com]
oops wrong link its this one [soundcloud.com]
If you keep listening there is a 2nd remix called the Pulse Club mix which is AMAZING!!!
she needs to act like the rick ross/ meek mill version never existed and stick with the remixes.
just love both remixes version! they’re easier to be listened than the main version
