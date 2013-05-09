A-

Watch: Mariah Carey vamps unapologetically for Miguel in ‘#Beautiful’ video

#Mariah Carey
05.09.13

Cue the wind machines.

“American Idol” songstress Mariah Carey cranks the “sex-kitten” dial up to 11 in the brand-new music video for “#Beautiful,” the bouncy new single off her as-yet-untitled fourteenth studio album.

See Carey vamp and strut in not one but two ultra-skimpy outfits during the lighthearted clip, which sees her road-tripping through a golden-tinged countryside with R&B-crooner-of-the-moment Miguel, who contributed vocals to the track and who here plays a black leather-clad biker who is apparently 100% cool with his lady’s overwhelming narcissism.

But hey, it’s disposable good fun, and Mariah is definitely in her element, so what the hell.

My grade for the video: A-.

TOPICS#Mariah Carey
TAGSbeautifulBeautiful music videoMARIAH CAREYmiguel

