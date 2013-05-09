Watch: Mariah Carey vamps unapologetically for Miguel in ‘#Beautiful’ video

Cue the wind machines.
“American Idol” songstress Mariah Carey cranks the “sex-kitten” dial up to 11 in the brand-new music video for “#Beautiful,” the bouncy new single off her as-yet-untitled fourteenth studio album.
See Carey vamp and strut in not one but two ultra-skimpy outfits during the lighthearted clip, which sees her road-tripping through a golden-tinged countryside with R&B-crooner-of-the-moment Miguel, who contributed vocals to the track and who here plays a black leather-clad biker who is apparently 100% cool with his lady’s overwhelming narcissism.
But hey, it’s disposable good fun, and Mariah is definitely in her element, so what the hell.
My grade for the video: A-. After watching the full clip below, rate it for yourself at top left.
Mariah is the most beautiful woman in the history of mankind.
Not sure if she’s the most beautiful one, but she’s def super hot and the video is breezy, summery and amazing
she does cheesy very well.