Mariah Carey’s bares her heart (and chest) in new ‘You’re Mine (Eternal)’ video

02.12.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Mimi”s part mermaid/part butterfly in the new video for “You”re Mine (Eternal).”

Mariah Carey”s new video for her new single features the singer floating through the water when she”s not topless, reclining by a waterfall or sitting on a log covered in pixie dust with butterfly wings on her back.

She can”t forget the man who used to be hers, played by Trey Songz, and for good reason: he”s a gorgeous, tattooed love boy who would definitely be missed if he slipped out of bed.

The video, like most of Carey”s videos, are a showcase to show how gorgeous she can look. Here, she”s tanned, her locks are flowing, and, despite looking like her arms are getting tired having to cover her breasteses, she looks vulnerable and beautiful. Mission accomplished.

The clip debuted on MTV Wednesday night. “You”re Mine (Eternal)” is the latest single from Carey”s new album, which will come out May 6. Below the video is MTV’s interview with Carey.

