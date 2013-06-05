Mariah Carey’s new album comes out July 23

Nearly a year after the release of the first single and a full season of “American Idol” later, Mariah Carey”s 14th studio album looks like it finally has a street day: July 23.

Shortly after noon, Carey tweeted “The New Era Begins…7/23 #MC723.” Expect to see that hashtag a lot over the next several weeks as the campaign unspools.

As you”ll recall, Carey put out “Triumphant (Get ‘Em)” last August, her first new single in more than two years. Carey”s label positioned the tune as the first cut from her forthcoming album, “whose release will be announced in the months ahead.” Twelve, to be exact.

When the single underperformed at radio (though it was a dance hit), word about any impending album release waned, which is a shame given that meant losing precious promotional tie-ins via her weekly national platform as an “American Idol” judge.

However, Carey”s current single, “#Beautiful” featuring Miguel arrived just in time to take advantage of “American Idol,” with the diva performing it on the season finale, as well as on “Good Morning America” (In the interim, Carey also released “Almost Home,” featured in the film “Oz The Great And Powerful” in February.”)

The new album will be her first new studio set since 2009″s “Memoirs Of An Imperfect Angel.” Carey told Billboard that the new project features “more raw ballads than people might expect.” Producers include Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, Big Jim Wright, Hit-Boy, The-Dream, Rodney Jerkins, and Mike Will.

Upcoming performances for Carey include appearing on NBC”s “Macy”s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular,” hosted by her husband, Nick Cannon, on July 4, and also featuring Tim McGraw.