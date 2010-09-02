Mariah Carey’s new Christmas songs set gets a title, release date

Sixteen years on from her first Christmas songs release, Mariah Carey is prepping a sequel: “Merry Christmas II You” will be out on Nov. 2, according to Rap-Up.

The title is a play on her 1994 “Merry Christmas” and references, too, lyrics to “The Christmas Song,” popularized by Nat King Cole. Coincidentally, country singer Reba McEntire has previously released an album called “Merry Christmas to You.”

No word on a tracklist yet, though the pop diva’s manager Chris Lighty Tweeted a couple weeks ago that Carey was onsite at the Home Shopping Network (HSN), preparing an appearance to sell the set through TV.

As previously reported, the packaging for the album is being shot by David LaChapelle and the tracklist should feature six new originals, plus remixes of her mega-hit “All I Want.” An accompanying DVD will also be released on Nov. 2, but no word yet what the footage contains.

The move on HSN shouldn’t surprise Carey’s fans: the singer made the unconventional move with advertisers to include ads in her CD booklet to her last “Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel.”

