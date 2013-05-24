Watch: Mariah Carey’s wardrobe malfunction on ‘Good Morning America’

#Mariah Carey
05.24.13 5 years ago 18 Comments

Mariah Carey handled herself like a pro this morning, even if she threw Donatella Versace under the bus, when her gorgeous, sparkling gown “popped”  while she was on “Good Morning America.”

While Carey was  speaking with Lara Spencer  after  her performance of “Always Be My Baby” as part of GMA”s Summer Concert Series, Carey”s dress, which was definitely a little bright for the early hour, “popped,” or as far as we could tell, a strap broke and the zipper started to split,  threatening to free Carey”s “girls.”  “What should we call this? The Central Park Saga?,” she joked. “I love you Donatella, but it popped darling.” 

[More after the jump…]

The “American Idol” judge was remarkably good humored throughout the ordeal as Spencer held up the broken strap and a handler quickly tried to salvage the dress. Cut to commercial and Carey was back in a completely different ensemble to sing her rising hit, “Beautiful” with Miguel.  Her dress may have been fine, but Carey exclaimed “Oh sh**.”  A no-no on morning TV.

She recovered to sing a strong version of the tune with Miguel, but Carey, who is a notorious night owl, just proved again why she doesn”t do mornings well. Gotta love the set for the second song where she sat on a throne. Awesome.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mariah Carey
TAGSAMERICAN IDOLbeautifulgood morning americaMARIAH CAREYmiguelwardrobe malfunction

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP