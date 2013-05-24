Watch: Mariah Carey’s wardrobe malfunction on ‘Good Morning America’

Mariah Carey handled herself like a pro this morning, even if she threw Donatella Versace under the bus, when her gorgeous, sparkling gown “popped” while she was on “Good Morning America.”
While Carey was speaking with Lara Spencer after her performance of “Always Be My Baby” as part of GMA”s Summer Concert Series, Carey”s dress, which was definitely a little bright for the early hour, “popped,” or as far as we could tell, a strap broke and the zipper started to split, threatening to free Carey”s “girls.” “What should we call this? The Central Park Saga?,” she joked. “I love you Donatella, but it popped darling.”
[More after the jump…]
The “American Idol” judge was remarkably good humored throughout the ordeal as Spencer held up the broken strap and a handler quickly tried to salvage the dress. Cut to commercial and Carey was back in a completely different ensemble to sing her rising hit, “Beautiful” with Miguel. Her dress may have been fine, but Carey exclaimed “Oh sh**.” A no-no on morning TV.
She recovered to sing a strong version of the tune with Miguel, but Carey, who is a notorious night owl, just proved again why she doesn”t do mornings well. Gotta love the set for the second song where she sat on a throne. Awesome.
Drooooooooooooooooooooooooooool.
I love that she is joking and staying in good spirits about it all.
Maybe she should take this as the obvious statement regarding her wardrobe choices: a little more coverage and a lot less fitted. She always pushes the limits of good taste and I cannot enjoy her as a performer for that reason.
Funny how when it’s Channing Tatum or any of the other talentless male stars a little more coverage and a lot less fitted doesn’t apply in the female mind. Oh the hypocrisy!
Touché to Sue. Been singing since I was 9. I want people to hear my voice and Mariah has a fabulous voice and she’s beautiful but her clothes are way too tight.
God gives you gifts and you work hard to maintain said gifts.
More Power to you.
Let your Haters be your Motivators.
How abut getting a dress that fits! It pooks 2 sizes too small with way too much cleavage!
With Mariah, there is no such thing as “too much cleavage” ;-D
Damn haters .. she looks fantastic !
@john, are those God given or bought gifts?! He,he…..
I think that was sexy!!
I think she looks amazing!! Her dress fits exactly the way it was made to fit. She handled it with class, because she has class. She’s beautiful inside and out. When you say something negative about someone that isn’t justified it only makes you appear petty, insecure and small minded. Don’t hate :-)
Her dress fits fine. The people hating on her must be fat and out of shape. She has a great body and showing it off in a classy not trashy way.
She’s a little too large to dress like a size 6. If she’d lose 20 to 30 pounds she wouldn’t risk blowing out her clothes.
She doesn’t need to lose 20-30 pounds. Stop perpetuating the idea that you are too big if rib bones are not visible.
No hate here. Just truth. She doesn’t need to lose weight. She is beautiful. She just needs to be honest with herself and wear clothes that fit…as a costumer, it is obvious to me that gown is a couple of sizes too small. It would not have “popped” otherwise. “The girls” can’t be supported by spaghetti straps. Love your body and dress it appropriately. Then you don’t have to worry about wardrobe malfunctions & who to blame for them. The focus is all on you & your fantastic performance.
Do any of you really think your opinions matter at all to her lol. She’s a grown successful woman that can do whatever she likes. Just myob and keep ur nasty comments to yourself. Thanks and have a nice day
1st video pauses every two seconds on mobile, 2nd video doesn’t exist. three 1st video is just her talking like an idiot for 5 min just get to it already, and F your garbage website, your developer should be fired for not formatting mobile, idiots.