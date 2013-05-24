Watch: Mariah Carey’s wardrobe malfunction on ‘Good Morning America’

Mariah Carey handled herself like a pro this morning, even if she threw Donatella Versace under the bus, when her gorgeous, sparkling gown “popped” while she was on “Good Morning America.”

While Carey was speaking with Lara Spencer after her performance of “Always Be My Baby” as part of GMA”s Summer Concert Series, Carey”s dress, which was definitely a little bright for the early hour, “popped,” or as far as we could tell, a strap broke and the zipper started to split, threatening to free Carey”s “girls.” “What should we call this? The Central Park Saga?,” she joked. “I love you Donatella, but it popped darling.”

The “American Idol” judge was remarkably good humored throughout the ordeal as Spencer held up the broken strap and a handler quickly tried to salvage the dress. Cut to commercial and Carey was back in a completely different ensemble to sing her rising hit, “Beautiful” with Miguel. Her dress may have been fine, but Carey exclaimed “Oh sh**.” A no-no on morning TV.

She recovered to sing a strong version of the tune with Miguel, but Carey, who is a notorious night owl, just proved again why she doesn”t do mornings well. Gotta love the set for the second song where she sat on a throne. Awesome.