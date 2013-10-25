Marion Cotillard chases the dream in international trailer for ‘The Immigrant’

It’s getting to the time of year when early drafts of year-end Top 10 lists start forming in our heads — and bar a sudden windfall of previously unseen masterpieces between now and December, one film I’m reasonably confident will be on mine is James Gray’s extraordinary romantic melodrama “The Immigrant,” in which Marion Cotillard plays a wide-eyed Polish ingenue tussled over by showman brothers Joaquin Phoenix and Jeremy Renner.
I already waxed lyrical about the film at Cannes, where it found passionate devotees and yawning skeptics in equal measure — for me, it was all about the rapturous execution of its classical plot, with nods to the greats of silent cinema both in performance (this, I maintain, is easily Cotillard’s best work since her Oscar-winning turn in “La Vie en Rose”) and the exquisite, Oscar-worthy cinematography of Darius Khondji.
Now, a divided critical reception isn’t the only way in which this delicate film has had rather a rough go of it: previously known as “Nightingale” and “Lowlife,” the film had been finished for quite some time before its Cannes premiere, while The Weinstein Company still seems in no hurry to release it. (Rumor has it Harvey himself isn’t much of a fan.) Moved to the company’s more specialized Radius-TWC label, it has also been moved out of this year’s awards frame to an unconfirmed spring date next year — with a strong likelihood of a multi-platform release.
Whenever, whatever, wherever — just as long as it gets seen eventually. It is, however, out in France next month; hence this French-subtitled trailer which, while not exactly artful, gives a good, substantial impression of the film’s richly old-school virtues. Check it out below and tell us what you think — here’s hoping we won’t have to wait forever for some US marketing materials to appear for this gem.
I’ll enjoy this when it arrives conveniently on video on demand. I just hate how loyal Phoenix is to James Gray. Of all the non-starter auteurs in the world he decides to pledge allegiance to him. I hope Paul Thomas Anderson is the deciding factor in breaking up that union made in boredom.
His Two Lovers was a lovely little gem, but outside of that he hasn’t made anything memorable.
I can’t wait to see this. I remember your glowing review.
I love Marion, I love Marion, I love Marion!!!!!!
I still want to see this only based on your Cannes review. Easily the most beautiful film review I’ve read all year.
This looks pretty good, I hope it comes out near me sometime soon.
I’ve enjoyed it, though not as much as the wonderful Two Lovers. Great performances by both Cotillard and Phoenix;
And the reason Weinstein “isn’t a fan” it’s because he was expecting typical Oscar-bait and this most certainly ain’t.
Semi-off topic, but how are you feeling about this year in terms of Best of the year lists? By that I mean is it condensed enough a year for a Top 10 list to suffice, or are there enough titles to merit a Top 20? I always fight with myself over which route to go and I feel myself leaning towards 20 because it’s been such a great year of cinema. Of course that still depends on what happens in the next two months. I know not to lock any lists down when I’ve got to see “Blue is the Warmest Color”, “Her” and the like.
More on-topic, I caught “The Immigrant” at NYFF and have been falling more in love with it ever since. Its melodrama classicism is better suited to contemplative dwelling than instant reactions.
The Immigrant was great and this trailer really doesn’t do it any justice, especially with the corny music.
What a flop
