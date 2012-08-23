Marion Cotillard is out, Berenice Bejo is in for ‘A Separation’ director’s next film

Berenice Bejo is the new Marion Cotillard – sort of.

The French actress, who garnered an Academy Award nomination for her performance in last year’s Best Picture winner “The Artist,” has replaced the “Dark Knight Rises” star in “A Separation” director Asghar Farhadi’s next film, according to Deadline. Scheduling conflicts were the cause of Cotillard’s departure.

The new film, which follows “A Separation”‘s win for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2012 Oscars, reportedly keeps with the tone of the former effort but with a suspense twist. Bejo and co-star Tahar Rahim (“A Prophet”) are scheduled to begin filming in October, with Farhadi looking to have the film ready sometime next spring.

