Mark Burnett, ABC embark on ‘Expedition Impossible’

11.04.10 8 years ago 2 Comments
ABC has announced “Expedition Impossible,” a new reality series from Mark Burnett.
Actually, “Expedition Impossible” isn’t just a new reality series. Oh no. ABC calls it “the next evolution in high adventure and human drama,” which seems like a pretty big claim, if you ask us.
Casting is underway for “Expedition Impossible,” but don’t look for the ABC press release to give any indication at all of what the series will be.
Teams of three will have to race across a variety of terrains and solve problems, facing a new stage of the expedition each week. 
“We think the ABC audience will respond to this incredibly fun show, which is equal parts extreme competition, teamwork and strategy, featuring unique landscapes and different cultures,” states John Saade and Vicki Dummer, senior vice presidents, Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night, ABC Entertainment Group. “We look forward to collaborating again with Mark Burnett and his team to create an epic series.”
Adds Burnett, “I love high adventure television, and I am so excited to be working with ABC in bringing an epic ‘Indiana Jones”-style experience to the viewers.”
Burnett continues to have success with the venerable “Survivor” franchise on CBS, but the rebooting of the celebrity-free “Apprentice” has been a disaster for NBC this fall. Burnett’s recent network reality disappointments have included “On the Lot,” “Pirate Master” and the unaired “Jingles” and “Our Little Genius.”

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix

By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

Follow HitFix on

RSS Facebook Twitter

 

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js

Around The Web

TAGSABCExpedition ImpossibleMARK BURNETT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP