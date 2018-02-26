James Gunn And Mark Hamill Made A Coffee Date On Twitter To Discuss A ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Role

02.26.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image / Disney/Marvel

There is no shortage of reasons why Twitter is a dark blotch on the internet, but every once in a while, we’re reminded that the social media platform can bring all types of people together, even neighbors. That’s what happened when a fan asked Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn to cast “unemployed actor” Mark Hamill in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Gunn explained to the fan, while tagging Hamill in the tweet, that they live around the corner from each other in Malibu, so they might as well meet up for coffee and discuss the addition of Hamill to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What followed was an endearing exchange in which another sci-fi veteran possibly joined the blockbuster cast, and a lesson in direct messaging.

