Mark Hamill Reveals A Major ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ Creative Disagreement, All Because Of A Cake

#Star Wars
11.28.17 3 months ago 3 Comments

The dynamic between talent and filmmaker isn’t always a working experience that is open and honest. Sometimes, a director needs to get the performance they need and want for their movie, and if it means telling an actor what they need to hear, so be it. Such is the case of Mark Hamill on the set of The Empire Strikes Back.

But what director Irvin Kershner likely never foresaw was social media and talented bakers. If not for Twitter, and this fan’s delightful, severed wampa arm cake, there’s a good chance the tale of betrayal and misleading on the set of Empire would’ve never been heard.

Here’s the cake in question:

Which triggered Luke Skywalker himself into a mini-exposé on the set of Empire:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSMARK HAMILLStar Wars

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP