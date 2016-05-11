Mark Hamill & Sebastian Stan in the Star Wars/Marvel Crossover You Need to See

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away there was a Winter Soldier with beautiful hair. Ok, sorry. This isn't fanfic; this is the true story of how Star Wars' Mark Hamill and Captain America: Civil War's Sebastian Stan look incredibly alike.

A face morph of both Disney actors has been taking the internet by storm this week, but apparently fans noticed an eerie similarity between the faces of Hamill and Stan a while ago. I must admit, it's not a connection I would have made, but now it cannot be unseen.

I did some digging, and while I'm not sure if Instagram user KyloRens and Twitter user @capbucky were the very first to notice, they are who I was able to trace most of the references back to. Feel free to let me know if there's another source further back.

Are you ready for this? I don't think you are.

@HamillHimself what do you think of people saying Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes in Captain America) looks like you? pic.twitter.com/7mgrySKfXB – beth (@capbucky) February 16, 2016

Eventually, both actors responded positively to the comparison. Hamill said, “Looks like he could be my son!” while Stan actually revealed he'd auditioned for Star Wars several times. “Appreciate this and thank you! Went out for Star Wars 4 times but wasn't meant to be,” he wrote, “Didn't even know what role for at the time. Who knows in the future but will certainly consider.”

so this is both sebastian's and mark hamill's responses to being told they look alike pic.twitter.com/kuc8mXFF6K – beth (@capbucky) February 17, 2016

And then the two actors met, and fan-splosions abound!

Finally. A photo posted by @imsebastianstan on Apr 27, 2016 at 4:07am PDT //platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

“bucky meets lukey” I can die happy now A photo posted by ?????????star wars & marvel (@kyloreys) on Apr 26, 2016 at 2:52pm PDT //platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

And then Hamill, who either spends time online in between shooting scenes for Star Wars: Episode VIII or has great assistants, responded again.

And then things got weird as Instagram user morphy_me went the extra mile.

Oh my god.

And here's where most of the internet came in this week with this image floating around.

Another imgur user got more specific.

And then morphy_me posted this.

But Hamill continues to win the Internet with his humor.

Lukealike pretend son https://t.co/8RqfOzzmV6 – Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 10, 2016

And because we've already gone this far down the rabbit hole I'll leave you with these two.