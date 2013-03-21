Mark Strong deals with dirty cops in trailer for AMC’s ‘Low Winter Sun’

AMC is hoping to reach the same heights as “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead” with their upcoming crime drama “Low Winter Sun,” starring Mark Strong.
The initial trailer for the anticipated new scripted drama finds the actor neck-deep in the world of criminals and corrupt Detroit cops.
“Low Winter Sun” center on a detective (Strong) who may be involved with the death of a fellow cop. The murder triggers a series of dangerous events that further pull the detective into the heart of the city’s underworld.
Watch it here:
“Low Winter Sun” is a co-production between Endemol Studios and AMC Studios. Chris Mundy (“Criminal Minds”) serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner on the series
In addition to Strong (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “Green Lantern”), “Winter” also stars Lennie James (“The Walking Dead,” “Jericho”) and David Costabile (“Breaking Bad,” “The Wire”). It’s based on the 2006 Brit mini-series of the same name.
“Low Winter Sun” will premiere this summer with 10 one-hour episodes.
Hyping the show using The Killing over Mad Men. Well…that’s a choice.
The Killing is better
I’ll never understand why TV companies block people from seeing their trailers in other countries. Why is me watching this in England a copyright issue?
Disgruntled – Copyright laws differ nation to nation. I’m not sure what the music is in the trailer, but AMC presumably cleared it for the United States and not for international territories. That’s just how it goes and that’s the most common reason why things get geoblocked is because of various clearances.
-Daniel
Good point, I hadn’t considered the music issue. And I guess there’s no upside in clearing the music internationally for a show they likely haven’t sold to other territories yet.
This looks pretty bad… I mean when the characters are point blank talking about how morally ambiguous they are, you know this is going to suck… The casting looks fantastic, but the lines are WAY too cliched… Looks like it’s going to be a shallow version of The Shield and The Wire.
This looks more like a movie than a TV show …I hope it’s not JUST them covering up their crime
Write a comment…