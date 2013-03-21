Mark Strong deals with dirty cops in trailer for AMC’s ‘Low Winter Sun’

AMC is hoping to reach the same heights as “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead” with their upcoming crime drama “Low Winter Sun,” starring Mark Strong.

The initial trailer for the anticipated new scripted drama finds the actor neck-deep in the world of criminals and corrupt Detroit cops.

“Low Winter Sun” center on a detective (Strong) who may be involved with the death of a fellow cop. The murder triggers a series of dangerous events that further pull the detective into the heart of the city’s underworld.

Watch it here:

“Low Winter Sun” is a co-production between Endemol Studios and AMC Studios. Chris Mundy (“Criminal Minds”) serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner on the series

In addition to Strong (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “Green Lantern”), “Winter” also stars Lennie James (“The Walking Dead,” “Jericho”) and David Costabile (“Breaking Bad,” “The Wire”). It’s based on the 2006 Brit mini-series of the same name.

“Low Winter Sun” will premiere this summer with 10 one-hour episodes.