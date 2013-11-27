Mark Tonderai the brains behind ‘Day of the Dead’ remake

11.27.13

(CBR) House at the End of the Street director Mark Tonderai will remake George A. Romero”s 1985 zombie film Day of the Dead for Millennium Films.

Deadline offers a one-sentence summary of the remake: “In this new version, years after the zombie plague has wiped out most of Earth”s population, a group of scientists and survivors attempt to find a cure, and instead open Pandora”s box.”

Millennium announced the remake in July, with “Texas Chainsaw 3D” producers Lati Grobman and Christa Campbell attached.

Tonderai wrote the script with Lars Jacobson, and they”re looking for a summer 2014 release.

