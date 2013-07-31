Mark Wahlberg and friends go to Afghanistan in the trailer for Peter Berg’s ‘Lone Survivor’

#Mark Wahlberg
07.31.13 5 years ago 10 Comments

Back in June it was announced that Universal would be slating Peter Berg’s Afghanistan drama “Lone Survivor” for an Oscar qualifying run. With only Ron Howard’s “Rush” to work with otherwise (a film I hear is a knock-out), the studio needed the extra firepower.

The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch, Eric Bana, Ben Foster and Emile Hirsch. A trailer has been released through Moviefone which gives it a commercial sheen. Who knows whether it will have the muscle to play the circuit, but Berg could sure use a palette cleanser after last year’s “Battleship.”

Check out the trailer and poster below. “Lone Survivor” arrives in theaters on Dec. 27.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mark Wahlberg
TAGSACADEMY AWARDSBEN FOSTERemile hirschERIC BANAIn ContentionLONE SURVIVORMARK WAHLBERGPETER BERGTAYLOR KITSCH

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP