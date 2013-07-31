Mark Wahlberg and friends go to Afghanistan in the trailer for Peter Berg’s ‘Lone Survivor’

Back in June it was announced that Universal would be slating Peter Berg’s Afghanistan drama “Lone Survivor” for an Oscar qualifying run. With only Ron Howard’s “Rush” to work with otherwise (a film I hear is a knock-out), the studio needed the extra firepower.

The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch, Eric Bana, Ben Foster and Emile Hirsch. A trailer has been released through Moviefone which gives it a commercial sheen. Who knows whether it will have the muscle to play the circuit, but Berg could sure use a palette cleanser after last year’s “Battleship.”

Check out the trailer and poster below. “Lone Survivor” arrives in theaters on Dec. 27.