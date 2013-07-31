Mark Wahlberg and friends go to Afghanistan in the trailer for Peter Berg’s ‘Lone Survivor’

Back in June it was announced that Universal would be slating Peter Berg’s Afghanistan drama “Lone Survivor” for an Oscar qualifying run. With only Ron Howard’s “Rush” to work with otherwise (a film I hear is a knock-out), the studio needed the extra firepower.
The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch, Eric Bana, Ben Foster and Emile Hirsch. A trailer has been released through Moviefone which gives it a commercial sheen. Who knows whether it will have the muscle to play the circuit, but Berg could sure use a palette cleanser after last year’s “Battleship.”
Check out the trailer and poster below. “Lone Survivor” arrives in theaters on Dec. 27.
Dear Lord, are we ready for a world in which a movie by the guy who brought us ‘Battleship’ is up for major awards?
Although Berg did direct the movie version of ‘Friday Night Lights,’ which was very good.
could be wrong, but I heard that Berg made Battleship so that he could make Lone Survivor.
I HOPE IT WAS WORTH IT, PETE.
He agreed to do Battleship in exchange for getting this movie green-lit.
I doubt this will see traction come award season.
Of course it won’t. Its conservative propaganda, there is no way liberal commie Hollywood will want this to get any sort of traction.
How dare you, it’s based on true acts of courage!
Tell that to Liberal Hollywood. They wouldn’t understand true acts of courage if it came and bit them in the ass.
But what if an eagle swooped down and bit them on the ass? Would they know it then? I ask you because you seem to be an expert.
I want Rush to be great, but Olivia Wilde is a walking curse.
Hemsworth’s much more of a curse than Wilde. At least in my book.