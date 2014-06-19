Mark Wahlberg and Imagine Dragons rock through rain at ‘Transformers 4’ premiere

The stars came out in Hong Kong for the premiere of “Transformers: Age of Extinction.” The sun, however, was not with them. Below you can check out some of the best pics of the red carpet, both with and without rain.

The red carpet event featured Mark Wahlberg, Jack Reynor, Li Bingbing, Stanley Tucci, Nicola Peltz, and more. There was even a likeness of lead Autobot, Optimus Prime, on hand to make sure that everything (save the rain) went according plan. The band Imagine Dragons was also present and they performed their song, “Battle Cry,” from Michael Bay's new film. You can watch their performance below as well.

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” is the fourth movie in the big screen franchise, and the first to feature Mark Wahlberg, Shia LaBeouf having starred in the previous three. The movie opens in theaters next Friday, June 27th. Keep checking back however, as we'll have more about the movie in the coming week.