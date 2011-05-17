Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell re-team for comedy ‘Turkey Bowl’

05.17.11 7 years ago

“The Other Guys” stars Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg will reunite for Warner Bros.’ comedy “Turkey Bowl”, according to Deadline.com.

Ferrell and Wahlberg will play two rival football obsessives who take part in an annual gridiron game for bragging rights. The full-contact matches will reportedly come with cameos galore

Robert Carlock (“30 Rock”) and Scott Silveri are penning the script, while Ferrell will produce with his Gary Sanchez Films partners Adam McKay and Chris. Wahlberg is also producing the comedy.

Ferrell recently appeared on NBC’s “The Office” and will soon star in the indie dramedy “Everything Must Go.”

Wahlberg recently starred in “The Fighter,” and is reuniting with that film’s director, David O. Russell, in “The Silver Linings Playbook.”

Always busy, he also has “Ted,” directed by Seth MacFarlane (“Family Guy”) and “Contraband,” co-starring Kate Beckinsale and Ben Foster, in the works. He’s also planning a film with Justin Bieber (!).
 

