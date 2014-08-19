Mark Wahlberg may move from killer robots to doomed oil rigs with ‘Deepwater Horizon’

Could Mark Wahlberg be seguing from killer robots to doomed oil rigs? A new report suggests that the “Transformers: Age of Extinction” actor is in talks to appear in the upcoming film, “Deepwater Horizon.”

According to Deadline, Wahlberg may appear in the J.C. Chandor-directed film based on the 2010 BP oil rig explosion in the Gulf of Mexico. The movie will detail not just the disaster itself, but the 48 hours leading up to it as well.

Wahlberg, who may wind up playing the number two manager in “Deepwater Horizon,” is no stranger to doing dramatic movies based on true stories. This past December he starred in “Lone Survivor,” the story of Marcus Luttrell and a Navy SEAL operation in Afghanistan that went very wrong.

The actor is already quite busy with “The Gambler” and “Ted 2” due out in the first half of 2015 and is set to appear opposite Will Ferrell in Paramount's “Daddy's Home” as well. He also appeared in four films last year, including the aforementioned “Lone Survivor.”

Director J.C. Chandor won acclaim last year for directing Robert Redford in “All is Lost” and has “A Most Violent Year” on the way. That film stars Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac.