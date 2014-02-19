Mark Wahlberg produced ‘Entourage’ movie begins principal photography

02.19.14 4 years ago

HBO has announced today that principal photography has begun on “Entourage.”  The film is an extension of the television series which ran on the premium network from 2004 to 2011.

As with the series, the movie stars  Kevin Connolly, Adrian Grenier, Kevin Dillon, Jerry Ferrara and Jeremy Piven.  Perrey Reeves, Emmanuelle Chriqui, and Rhys Coiro are also returning from the series for the film.

In terms of additional cast, Billy Bob Thornton and Haley Joel Osment have roles as father and son.  Doug Ellin is directing from his own screenplay with Mark Wahlberg on board as a producer. 

The official synopsis reads as follows, “Movie star Vincent Chase (Adrian Grenier), together with his boys, Eric (Kevin Connolly), Turtle (Jerry Ferrara) and Johnny (Kevin Dillon), are back…and back in business with super agent-turned-studio head Ari Gold (Jeremy Piven).  Some of their ambitions have changed, but the bond between them remains strong as they navigate the capricious and often cutthroat world of Hollywood.”

Over the course of the franchise’s television run, eights seasons and 96 episodes were produced.  There was much discussion prior to the finalizing of the contracts about whether or not the movie would in fact happen, but clearly with the principal cast back on board things are well underway.

There has been no specific date mentioned for release at this time.

