Mark Wahlberg adapting 2007 action film ‘Shooter’ for TV

(CBR) Given the many multimillion-dollar box-office hits with his name and face on the posters, Mark Wahlberg isn”t exactly the type to transition from movies to television – unless we”re talking about “Wahlburgers,” or his efforts as a producer.

To that end, Wahlberg is once again assuming a producer role, but not a starring one, by adapting one of his own feature films as a television series. Deadline reports he and frequent collaborator Stephen Levinson have teamed with Paramount TV for a small-screen version of “Shooter,” the 2007 Antoine Fuqua action film that starred Wahlberg as a retired Marine sniper who”s framed for a crime.

According to the website, the “Shooter” series is being set up at TNT, with “Underworld: The Awakening” and “The Shield” veteran John Hlavin tapped as writer and executive producer.