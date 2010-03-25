Mark your calendar the 83rd Academy Awards return to February

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced a slew of key dates for the 83rd Academy Awards today and happily, there will be no extended awards season again in 2011.

Because of competition from the Winter Olympics, the entire Oscar schedule was pushed back two weeks this past year creating more time for senseless drama such as the “Lockergate” E-mail affair. That won’t occur in 2011. The Academy Awards will return to February, more specifically, Sunday, Feb. 27. Nominations, which were announced Feb. 2 this year, will move to January 25, 2011. This also puts Nominations Day smack in the middle of the 2011 Sundance Film Festival (where it traditionally takes place).

More intriguingly for awards watchers, nomination ballots are now due on Friday, Jan. 14 which is just two days before the 2011 Golden Globe Awards. This past year, ballots were due after the Globes raising the HFPA’s stakes in the entire Oscar process. That will not be the case during this upcoming Awards Season. What it will shine a light on, however, is how important holiday screeners are in the nomination race.

Additionally, the Academy announced that Sid Ganis will produce this year’s private Governors Awards presentation (why is this not being broadcast again?) and a date for the always rockin’ Scientific and Technical Awards presentation. For a complete rundown of the 2010-11 calendar, see the list below.

– Saturday, November 13, 2010: Governors Awards presentation

– Wednesday, December 1, 2010: Official Screen Credits forms due

– Monday, December 27, 2010: Nominations ballots mailed

– Friday, January 14, 2011: Nominations polls close 5 p.m. PT

– Tuesday, January 25, 2011: Nominations announced 5:30 a.m. PT, Samuel Goldwyn Theater

– Wednesday, February 2, 2011: Final ballots mailed

– Monday, February 7, 2011: Nominees Luncheon

– Saturday, February 12, 2011: Scientific and Technical Awards presentation

– Tuesday, February 22, 2011: Final polls close 5 p.m. PT

– Sunday, February 27, 2011: 83rd Annual Academy Awards presentation

Some big questions remain for the Academy board to decide over the next few months. With Bill Mechanic and Adam Shankman not expected back (never say never) after this past year’s uninspired effort, who of note will take the reins of the big show? And after the double dip of Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin didn’t live up to most viewers expectations, who will host the evening? Could Hugh Jackman or Jon Stewart return? Is it too far fetched to ask for a lady to host the proceedings? We can only dream.

