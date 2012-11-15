Maroon 5 stays on top of Billboard Hot 100 with ‘One More Night’

11.15.12

Maroon 5 is at the top of the Hot 100 chart for at least one more week. 

The band’s “One More Night” is enjoying its ninth week at the top of the Billboard chart, tying with Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe” for longest chart rule of 2012.

Maroon 5’s previous single, “Payphone,” stalled at No. 2.

Coming in at No. 2 this week is “Diamonds,” the latest single from Rihanna. Ke$ha’s latest, “Die Young,” continues its climb, moving from No. 6 to No. 3. The song is a safe bet to challenge “One More Night” for top honors next week. 

“Some Nights” by fun. occupies the No. 4 slot, after peaking at No. 3. 

Psy’s inescapable “Gangnam Style,” which spent seven weeks at No. 2 without ever reaching the top spot, has slipped down to No. 5. The Korean star’s chances at a No. 1 single are looking less and less likely. 

Bruno Mars’ “Locked Out of Heaven” slips down one spot to No. 6, while Taylor Swift’s former No. 1 “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” drops from No. 5 to No. 7.

Ne-Yo’s “Let Me Love You” moves up to No. 8, while Alex Care’s “Too Close” stays at No. 9. 

The top ten is rounded out by Flo Rida, who cracks this week’s top ten with his single “I Cry.”

