Maroon 5’s ‘One More Night’ makes it seven weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100

Maroon 5 gets a Halloween treat as “One More Night” logs its seventh week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. That means the trick is on Psy, whose “Gangnam Style” is locked at No. 2 for six weeks.

It”s looking tough for “Style” to ascend to the top spot as “Night” continues to gain in airplay, while “Style” is starting to lose it. However, “Style” has digital sales and streaming on its side: it outranks “Night” in both.

Also holding its place is fun.”s “Some Nights” which hangs out at No. 3. Ke$ha”s “Die Young lifts one spot to No. 4 and Rihanna”s “Diamonds” shimmies and shines up three places to No. 5.

“Diamonds” is Rihanna”s 16th Top 5 hit. Only four women, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, and Whitney Houston, have logged more Top 5 hits than she, according to Billboard.

Rounding out the Top 10, Justin Bieber”s “As Long As You Love Me” featuring Big Sean stays at No. 6. Bruno Mars” “Locked Out Of Heaven” no longer remains locked out of the Top 10, as it leaps 15-7. Alex Clare”s “Too Close” falls one notch to No. 8, while Ne-Yo”s “Let Me Love You” holds at No. 9. Chris Brown”s “Dont Wake Me Up” rises 11-10 to known Pink”s “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” out of the Top 10.

