Martin Scorsese-helmed George Harrison doc sets HBO premiere

Martin Scorsese”s documentary on George Harrison, “George Harrison: Living in the Material World,” will premiere on HBO over two parts on Oct. 5-6.

The film, which Harrison”s widow, Olivia and Nigel Sinclair co-produced, includes interviews with fellow Beatles” Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono, Phil Spector, Eric Clapton, producer George Martin, Eric Idle, Tom Petty and others.

The documentary will be preceded by a book of the same title in September from Abrams Books. Harrison”s widow compiled the collection of photographs, letters and diary entries spanning her husband”s life and career.

Scorsese is no stranger to music documentaries: he previously co-produced “No Direction Home: Bob Dylan,” and “Shine a Little Light,” a Rolling Stones concert film.