Martin Sheen onboard ‘Spider-Man’ reboot as Uncle Ben

Well, if you’re looking for paternal authority, I guess you can’t do much better in casting than Martin Sheen.
Let’s set aside the fact that one of his actual sons, Charlie Sheen, is practically a super-villain at this point whose archenemies appear to be cocaine, an army of ex-wives, hookers, and hotel suites. Sheen was perfect as President Bartlett on “The West Wing” precisely because of that reasonable, benign wisdom he projects. When Mouth finds a coin in the wishing well in “The Goonies” and excitedly proclaims, “It’s Martin Sheen!”, that’s because it’s hard to not get him confused with a Kennedy. He’s played both RFK and JFK, and he’s played unnamed Presidents in many more films beyond that.
There must be something special about playing JFK that qualifies you to play Uncle Ben in a “Spider-Man” film. After all, “PT-109” starred Cliff Robertson as the young JFK during his days of Naval service, and he played Uncle Ben for the Sam Raimi “Spider-Man” series. Now Marc Webb has tapped Sheen to step in and play the role in the reboot of the series that’s due out in 2012.
This comes on the heels of the recent flurry of casting decisions for the film, including the hyper-adorable Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy, Rhys Ifans as the still unnamed-but-heavily-speculated-about villain, and of course Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker and Spider-Man. I like the idea of Garfield and Sheen playing scenes together, and I think I’m more excited about that notion than any of the potential special effects or action scenes. The real key to me caring about a new version of Spider-Man is the cast and the human elements of the story.
Having said that, I’ve been hearing some things recently about some of the ideas they have for some of the film’s biggest sequences, and I think we will actually see something fresh and different here if Webb pulls off his big ideas. I liked the Raimi films, even if the third one went belly up eventually, but I also think there’s plenty of room for a different take on the characters and the way you handle the series.
“Spider-Man” is due in theaters July 3, 2012.
This whole project just took a big notch up as far as I’m concerned. Great news.
My reaction was a very loud ‘whaaaaaaa?!’
Great casting for sure, but so surprising. God, could this actually be the Spider-man film I always wanted? If they nail the humour of Spidey, and not make him as classically wimpy but more geeky then they might just get it right.
I love Raimi, and generally enjoyed the first two Spidey films, but they were a different vision of Spidey that overall I didnt enjoy as much.
That’s a great bit of casting. I’m liking how this film is shaping up, and I’m much more upbeat about this project.
One of the huge weaknesses of Raimi’s Spider-man for me was there wasn’t enough stuff with Peter and Uncle Ben, that when Uncle Ben was killed it didn’t really have much emotional resonance. We need to see how much love these characters have for each other so that when Ben dies we feel it in our guts. There shouldn’t be a dry eye in the house. (In the much superior Spider-man 2, Peter’s confession to Aunt May about his part in Ben’s death really did carry the emotional weight it should have.) If they use Batman Begins as a template and don’t have Peter become Spider-man until the final act of the movie, I think they’re on the right track. I really liked (500) Days and the cast of the reboot is really shaping up well. Garfield was fantastic in The Social Network. I was really down on this project but it just keeps looking better and better.
Drew, can you officially confirm that they’re going full blown origin with this movie, because I honestly can’t think of anything more boring then having to sit through a half hour of Peter Parker stumbling around until he gets bit by a spider AGAIN.
Sorry, I love Martin Sheen, but…again Uncle Ben? It’s been less than 10 years since we saw him die on the big screen for the 1st time and to be honest, just the thought of watching ANOTHER re-telling of Spidey’s origins makes me yawn big time.
Not to mention that it’s a pretty dumb idea to give the audience a full blown reboot within a timespan, in which usually a sequel would happen. From a marketing point of view, this movie has two big problems.
1.) If they hide the fact that it’s reboot, the audience will probably turn its back on the movie, because nobody likes sequels with a completely changed cast.
2.) If they make it clear that this is gonna be an origin story again, well…like I already said, the last time they told this story, wasn’t too long ago. (Not to mention that it surely will be shown many more times on TV before the reboot hits theatres.)
Okay, we haven’t seen anything from the movie yet and I’m not trying to say that it will definitely a bad movie. No, it has the chance to become seriously good. It’s just that at this point I feel no desire to watch a new re-telling of this story, if I could have instead just a continuation. I even skip the upcoming next cartoon series, because I just don’t see the point in already starting a new one, that close after SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (Not to mention that this is show is gonna be made by the people who made BEN 10, which doesn’t give me any faith in it.). I might check out Mark Webb’s Spidey one day, but then it will be on DVD or, even more likely, on TV. I’m glad when it turns out to be good, but right now, every new thing I hear about it makes me less excited.
I’m still gobsmacked by the Emma Stone as Gwen Stacey and not Mary Jane thingy. I mean Emma looks like she was created by John Romita’s pencil for Pete’s sake (pun intended). I’ve no doubt she’ll be fine in the Stacey role since her talent is apparent but it still seems like a too willful counterintuitive leap.
The whole notion of seeing this “rebooted” already is preposterous – and I think even die hard Spider Man fans would have to concede that to a point. That said, I do hope they slap the CG artists that worked on the first ones a little or just replace them so we don’t have more untethered gyroscope camera for every action sequence.
Casting announcements on this have been mostly intriguing though I’ll admit.