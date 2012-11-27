Martin Short and Paul McCartney tapped for ‘Saturday Night Live’ Christmas show

11.28.12 6 years ago

A former “Saturday Night Live” cast member is teaming up with a former Beatle for the show’s upcoming Christmas episode.

Martin Short, who appeared on the 1984-1985 season of the late-night sketch series, has been tapped to guest host the show on Dec. 15 with musical guest Paul McCartney. This will be Short’s third time hosting and McCartney’s fourth stint as musical guest. Sir Paul will be promoting “Kisses on the Bottom – Complete Kisses,” the expanded iTunes-exclusive edition of his most recent solo album.

As for the show’s Dec. 8 episode, “Django Unchained” star Jamie Foxx has been set to host for the second time, while Grammy-winning R&B singer Ne-Yo will make his musical guest debut.

Will you be tuning in to “SNL” on Dec. 8 and/or Dec. 15? Let us know in the comments.

