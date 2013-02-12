Marvel and Joss Whedon’s ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ pilot wraps production

Well, that was quick.

The pilot for the “Avengers” spin-off “Marvel’s S.H.I.E.L.D.,” from writer-director Joss Whedon, starting shooting on January 22 and has already wrapped production.

“S.H.I.E.L.D.” explores the inner-workings of the government organization at the center of much of the Marvel movie universe. The pilot stars Ming-Na Wen, Brett Dalton, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge and Chloe Bennet as Skye. Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) — who apparently died in “The Avengers” — is also returning.

After finishing the post-production process, ABC will determine whether or not to pick up the series, which would likely begin airing this fall.

The pilot and (and series, if picked up) takes place after “The Avengers,” and will likely tie directly into such upcoming Marvel films as “Iron Man 3,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Thor: The Dark World” and “The Avengers 2.”

The pilot was a family affair. It was co-written by Joss Whedon, his brother Jed Whedon and Jed’s wife Maurissa Tancharoen. Joss Whedon also directed, as he did “The Avengers.”

Tancharoen, who also executive produced, Tweeted the news, “That’s a wrap. “SHIELD” and included this photo:

The photo includes Tancharoen, Jed Whedon, Joss Whedon, and executive producers Jeph Loeb and Jeffrey Bell.