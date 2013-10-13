Marvel announces new ‘Captain Marvel,’ ‘Elektra,’ ‘Punisher,’ ‘New Warriors’ series

Another announcement, paying off the “Assassin” teaser: A new “Elektra” series starting in March, from writer Zeb Wells and artist Mike Del Mundo. It’s Elektra on a journey by herself, away from Daredevil, Amanat said, with the character becoming “the Dexter of assassins.”
Amanat added that Del Mundo is doing things with the interior art that she’s never seen before, and that Elektra’s costume will remain the same — though they’re “covering up her butt a little bit.”
The “Hunted” teaser led to the reveal of a new “Punisher” series from Nathan Edmondson and Mitch Gerads, debuting in February 2014. The series sees Frank Castle moving to Los Angeles, Thomas shared, because he thinks he’s found “the head of the snake” (crime-wise) out there. (Also, Gerads draws a very handsome Punisher, according to Thomas.)
The final announcement of the panel, revealing the project behind the “War” teaser: A new “New Warriors,” coming in February from writer Chris Yost and artist Marcus To. Members include, according to Wacker, Justice, Nova, Speedball, Scarlet Spider and Sun Girl. Amanat said it’s brings together members of various groups in the Marvel Universe — mutants, aliens, clones and more — who have been “deemed a threat” by the High Evolutionary.
Along with the action, Amanat said, it’s about the cast becoming friends and learning to work together. Wacker said the creative team is going for a vibe somewhere between the Wolfman/Perez “Teen Titans” and Brian K. Vaughan’s “Runaways.” First fan question: Other than Spider-Man 2099, will more alternate versions of Spidey show up? “Keep reading,” Slott said. “There’s stuff coming.” Wacker said you’ll know more by the next New York Comic Con.
A younger member of the crowd asked if Iron Fist will get his own series. “That is a very good question that only I know that I can’t tell you the answer to, because it’s not four weeks from now,” Wacker said, before continuing, “No. There’s no ‘Iron Fist’ series. Happy kids’ day.”
Will Lady Octopus, Carolyn Trainer, meet Superior Spider-Man? Slott said that you’ll see allusion to the character in the upcoming Stunner story, but he can’t speak for Trainer herself. The same fan asked how Carol Danvers would do in a “smackdown” with Hal Jordan. DeConnick, succinctly: “Who?”
Surprising the panel, a fan in a Captain Marvel costume asked a Punisher question: Will Rachel Alves be in the new “Punisher” series? Thomas says there’s no plans at the moment; Wacker says the character may show up elsewhere.
Will the Iron Spider costume show up anytime soon? “No plans right now,” Slott said.
An audience member asked the entire panel for their favorite version of Spider-Man. Ramos: “Doc Ock.” Pyle: “The Superior Spider-Man is superior.” Slott: “I love them all. Seriously, for me, it’s always going to be ’67 [animated] Spider-Man.” Amanat: “Miles Morales.” Spencer: “Peter, black suit era.” Brennan: “I’ve been editing Scarlet Spider for a little under two years now. I kind of love Kaine.” Brennan took a moment to praise the work of the “Scarlet Spider” creative team, and thanked the fans for their support during its two years — and told them to pick up “New Warriors” in March, since the character will be there. Thomas also picked Morales. DeConnick goes with “classic red-and-blue Peter.”
Another young fan asked for more “Spider-Man: Noir.” “I will really try to make that happen,” Wacker replied. “I just can’t say that today.”
The next person up asks about the status of Norman Osborn, who went missing from his hospital room months ago. “We have yet to see who’s the current Green Goblin,” Slott said. “We have not lifted up that mask yet.”
Responding to a question about the nature of the Captain Marvel/Spider-Man relationship, DeConnick said, “They tried flirting, and it was so lame. ‘Wow, that totally does not work.’ But they have like a noogie relationship. It’s like a little brother type of thing.” “I think she legitimately likes him,” Wacker added. Slott counters: “But that Spider-Man is dead.”
Will Captain Marvel encounter the Guardians of Galaxy during her time in space? DeConnick: “Wouldn’t that be awesome?”
Nearing the end of the panel, Wacker told a fan at the mic that Carnage is still a villain, “but he’s got to be the star of the story,” and that there’s something coming up after “Superior Carnage” that will “scratch that itch” — of Carnage’s old-school position as a Spidey bad guy — a little bit.
