Marvel announces new ‘Captain Marvel,’ ‘Elektra,’ ‘Punisher,’ ‘New Warriors’ series

(CBR) New York Comic Con is now over, but before things drew to a close, Marvel Comics put a Sunday spotlight on hometown hero Spider-Man at the “Superior Spider-Man & Friends” panel.

Of course, the Spider-Man world is in a very different place than it was a year ago, and “Superior Spider-Man” writer Dan Slott was in attendance at the panel to discuss what’s on the horizon for that series, along with “Superior Foes of Spider-Man” writer Nick Spencer, “Captain Marvel” writer Kelly Sue DeConnick, “Superior Spider-Man” artist Humberto Ramos and Marvel editors Steve Wacker, Sana Amanat, Ellie Pyle, Tom Brennan and Jake Thomas.

Starting with the upcoming story in “Superior Spider-Man” #23-24, Slott said, “If this is a book that torments you and you love to hate it, this will torment you any more.” Coming up in the book, Slott said, will be “the birth of a new goblin.”

Pyle discussed November’s “Superior Spider-Man Annual” #1 by Christos Gage and Javier Rodriguez, where Aunt May will see “a little bit of the darker side of the Superior Spider-Man.” “The things that happen in this annual count,” Slott added.

Brennan talked December’s “Amazing Spider-Man” #700.1-#700.5, which delivers five new Peter Parker stories and includes contributions from Brian Reed, David Morrell, Klaus Janson, Joe Casey, Jen Van Meter, Kevin Grievioux, Lee Weeks and more.

Amanat on the “Superior Six” story in “Superior Spider-Man Team-Up”: “This is what happens when Superior Spidey tries to have his own team, and they end up facing off with the Masters of Evil.” Pyle added that “Superior Spider-Man Team-Up” #9 will “pick up on some of the seeds [Slott] is planting.”

Next series up is “Superior Foes of Spider-Man.” “You do not think when you pitch Marvel a book starring Boomerang that you’re going to get a green light,” Spencer said. Coming up, some “awesome secrets” from the past of the new Beetle will be explored. Wacker said fans of “Hawkeye” should check out “Superior Foes,” for a similar “off day” vibe.

Wacker briefly mentioned three more books under his purview: “Hawkeye,” “Daredevil” and “Nova,” the latter with new writer Gerry Duggan coming on board.

Marvel’s “The End” teaser was revealed to be promoting February’s “Superior Spider-Man” #27.NOW, starting the “Goblin Nation” story, which Wacker called a perfect jumping-on point. Slott said the dominoes hes been setting up will come crashing down — “Green Goblin on this side. Doc Ock/Spider-Man on the other side. It’s all been leading to this.”

“All bets are off, anything can happen, anyone can go at any second,” Slott said. “I’ll do it!” “Superior Spider-Man Team-Up” #9 will be the lead-up to this story, Pyle said, and there’s a time jump involved.

Another announcement, this one paying off the “Higher” teaser — “Captain Marvel” is returning in March with a new #1. “Higher, literally,” DeConnick said, “We’re taking it cosmic,” where Carol Danvers will show why she’s the best at what she does, using her skills as an American pilot in outer space. The first arc of the new series is called “Higher, Faster, Further, More,” a reference to the previous series. “Carol is always trying to move up, and we’re going to let her go,” DeConnick added.

Another announcement, paying off the “Assassin” teaser: A new “Elektra” series starting in March, from writer Zeb Wells and artist Mike Del Mundo. It’s Elektra on a journey by herself, away from Daredevil, Amanat said, with the character becoming “the Dexter of assassins.”

Amanat added that Del Mundo is doing things with the interior art that she’s never seen before, and that Elektra’s costume will remain the same — though they’re “covering up her butt a little bit.”

The “Hunted” teaser led to the reveal of a new “Punisher” series from Nathan Edmondson and Mitch Gerads, debuting in February 2014. The series sees Frank Castle moving to Los Angeles, Thomas shared, because he thinks he’s found “the head of the snake” (crime-wise) out there. (Also, Gerads draws a very handsome Punisher, according to Thomas.)

The final announcement of the panel, revealing the project behind the “War” teaser: A new “New Warriors,” coming in February from writer Chris Yost and artist Marcus To. Members include, according to Wacker, Justice, Nova, Speedball, Scarlet Spider and Sun Girl. Amanat said it’s brings together members of various groups in the Marvel Universe — mutants, aliens, clones and more — who have been “deemed a threat” by the High Evolutionary.

Along with the action, Amanat said, it’s about the cast becoming friends and learning to work together. Wacker said the creative team is going for a vibe somewhere between the Wolfman/Perez “Teen Titans” and Brian K. Vaughan’s “Runaways.” First fan question: Other than Spider-Man 2099, will more alternate versions of Spidey show up? “Keep reading,” Slott said. “There’s stuff coming.” Wacker said you’ll know more by the next New York Comic Con.

A younger member of the crowd asked if Iron Fist will get his own series. “That is a very good question that only I know that I can’t tell you the answer to, because it’s not four weeks from now,” Wacker said, before continuing, “No. There’s no ‘Iron Fist’ series. Happy kids’ day.”

Will Lady Octopus, Carolyn Trainer, meet Superior Spider-Man? Slott said that you’ll see allusion to the character in the upcoming Stunner story, but he can’t speak for Trainer herself. The same fan asked how Carol Danvers would do in a “smackdown” with Hal Jordan. DeConnick, succinctly: “Who?”

Surprising the panel, a fan in a Captain Marvel costume asked a Punisher question: Will Rachel Alves be in the new “Punisher” series? Thomas says there’s no plans at the moment; Wacker says the character may show up elsewhere.

Will the Iron Spider costume show up anytime soon? “No plans right now,” Slott said.

An audience member asked the entire panel for their favorite version of Spider-Man. Ramos: “Doc Ock.” Pyle: “The Superior Spider-Man is superior.” Slott: “I love them all. Seriously, for me, it’s always going to be ’67 [animated] Spider-Man.” Amanat: “Miles Morales.” Spencer: “Peter, black suit era.” Brennan: “I’ve been editing Scarlet Spider for a little under two years now. I kind of love Kaine.” Brennan took a moment to praise the work of the “Scarlet Spider” creative team, and thanked the fans for their support during its two years — and told them to pick up “New Warriors” in March, since the character will be there. Thomas also picked Morales. DeConnick goes with “classic red-and-blue Peter.”

Another young fan asked for more “Spider-Man: Noir.” “I will really try to make that happen,” Wacker replied. “I just can’t say that today.”

The next person up asks about the status of Norman Osborn, who went missing from his hospital room months ago. “We have yet to see who’s the current Green Goblin,” Slott said. “We have not lifted up that mask yet.”

Responding to a question about the nature of the Captain Marvel/Spider-Man relationship, DeConnick said, “They tried flirting, and it was so lame. ‘Wow, that totally does not work.’ But they have like a noogie relationship. It’s like a little brother type of thing.” “I think she legitimately likes him,” Wacker added. Slott counters: “But that Spider-Man is dead.”

Will Captain Marvel encounter the Guardians of Galaxy during her time in space? DeConnick: “Wouldn’t that be awesome?”

Nearing the end of the panel, Wacker told a fan at the mic that Carnage is still a villain, “but he’s got to be the star of the story,” and that there’s something coming up after “Superior Carnage” that will “scratch that itch” — of Carnage’s old-school position as a Spidey bad guy — a little bit.