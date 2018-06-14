The Marvel Cinematic Universe Will Have A New Leader In Phase 4

MARVEL

During a presentation at CineEurope on Wednesday, Disney previewed its upcoming slate of films, including Toy Story 4, Mary Poppins Returns, and Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, to exhibitors. But the biggest title displayed at the trade show was Marvel’s follow-up to the two-billion-dollar-grossing Avengers: Infinity War, the still-untitled Avengers 4.

No actual footage was shown; instead, those in attendance were treated to a video from Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, who “shared a few details about the upcoming film, apologized for having less heroes to advertise this time around, and explained that the rest of the Marvel characters would need to band together in order to save the universe from Thanos.” Marvel didn’t come empty handed, though. Several scenes from Ant Man and the Wasp were shown, and the studio debuted a sizzle reel for Captain Marvel, the Brie Larson-starring film that comes out on March 8, 2019. Get ready to see her a lot:

While there isn’t a frame-by-frame description of this footage, the report does state that it included Larson’s take on the titular character. The video introduced exhibitors to who Captain Marvel is, explained her various powers, and said that she will be the next face and leader of the Marvel Cinematic Universe heading into Phase 4.

I am totally here for Captain Marvel replacing Iron Man as the face of the MCU, as long as she upgrades from her pager. Shuri can get her hooked up with something more exciting, like a Motorola Razr. It comes with a free U2 iPod!

Production has begun on Marvel Studios' #CaptainMarvel…@BrieLarson receives instructions from Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt, 57th Wing Commander on a recent visit to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada to research her character. pic.twitter.com/P3ZXvEguJQ — Captain Marvel (@captainmarvel) March 26, 2018

(Via ComicBook)