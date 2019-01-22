YouTube

The Star Wars theme park “Galaxy’s Edge” doesn’t open in Disneyland and Disney World until this summer, but those pumped to drink with droids will have one major way to stay excited: Marvel is releasing a comic book — called, of course Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — geared to catching readers up with the story behind story in the park itself.

We’ve already been privy to brief looks at some of the attractions, including a ride where visitors are aboard a First Order Destroyer as it’s invaded by Resistance members. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel comic will run five issues and delve into the backstory of Black Spire Outpost, the travel hub that visitors will pretend they’re visiting for what will likely be a huge admission price.

The comics will also delve into Dok-Ondar, a “collector rare antiquities,” which will also be part of the “Galaxy’s Edge” park.

Why is Marvel putting out the comic? Because of synergy! And because Disney now owns about a fifth of the world’s intellectual property, including Star Wars — a $4 billion deal that, even with the underperforming Solo spin-off movie, has already started netting them profits anyway. Besides, the label is already swimming in Star Wars comics, including Star Wars: TIE Fighter and Star Wars: Age of Rebellion — Princess Leia, plus forthcoming titles like Solo: A Star Wars Story Adaptation and Star Wars: Vader — Dark Visions. Corporations owning everything — probably nothing to worry about here.

