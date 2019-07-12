Marvel Studios

Warning: Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame and the MCU will be found below.

Marvel Studios has had another hell of a summer so far with the success of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. That party will continue at next week’s San Diego Comic-Con, and in about a week, we’ll be in the thick of four days of nerdom. Hall H will feature stints by Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the Russo Brothers, and Kevin Feige. The latter will likely drop a few explosions about the MCU’s future as Phase Four prepares for liftoff, but before that happens, it’s important to pay final tribute to Chris Evan’s Captain America, who was the, uh, butt of one of the better jokes in Endgame. Might this be the finest part of SDCC? We’ll see.

Naturally, we’re referring to Endgame‘s celebration of “America’s Ass,” a term that spawned from a pair of Iron Man and Ant-Man wisecracks and was later confirmed by Cap himself after he threw down with Cap from another timeline. Behold one of Marvel’s exclusive SDCC t-shirts, which also references the “language” remark from a high-strung Cap in Age of Ultron.

Of course, Evans has made it known that he wasn’t wild about this joke, which had him staring down at his own butt and admitting that it’s a national treasure. In fact, he called it “a stupid line,” which happened to be the final bit of dialogue that he uttered while filming Endgame. However, the fans loved it, especially since Joss Whedon knew exactly what he was doing when he filmed that Avengers punching-bag scene. It’s the end of Phase Three and the end of another Marvel era with this t-shirt. We’ll see you all for plenty of similarly weird SDCC coverage next week, but this news is a good start.

(Via Marvel)