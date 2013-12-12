Marvel Comics releases solicitations for March 2014

(CBR) Marvel Comics has provided covers and solicit information for product shipping March 2014.

Marvel Solicitations Legend:

(W) = Writer

(A) = Artist

(A/C) = Art and Cover

DAREDEVIL #1

MARK WAID (W) • CHRIS SAMNEE (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO RIVERA

75TH ANNIVERARY VARIANT BY ALEX ROSS

75TH ANNIVERSARY SKETCH VARIANT BY ALEX ROSS

ANIMAL VARIANT BY CHRIS SAMNEE

YOUNG VARIANT BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BECAUSE YOU DEMANDED IT!

Join Marvel”s fearless hero as he begins his most awe-inspiring adventure yet in the sunny city of San Francisco! Gifted with an imperceptible radar sense and a passion for justice, blind lawyer Matt Murdock-a.k.a. DAREDEVIL-protects the Golden City”s streets from all manner of evil. But big changes are in store for Matt Murdock as old haunts and familiar faces rise to give the devil his due. Hold on tight, because here comes Daredevil…the Man Without Fear!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NEW AVENGERS #16.NOW

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W)

Rags Morales (A)

Cover by Mike Deodato

VARIANT COVER by Rags Morales

“THE NIGHT BEFORE THE WORLD ENDED”

No more bloodshed. To save their nations, the proud Black Panther and the arrogant Namor have sued for peace. As members of the Illuminati, the secret organization made up of the Marvel Universe”s most powerful heroes, they must work together to stop the extinction of the entire universe! But are their amends too little too late? There”s no turning back for the Illuminati after this issue – and they”ll pay the price for their sins.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT #1

WARREN ELLIS (W)

DECLAN SHALVEY (A/C)

VARIANT cover by Adi Granov

VARIANT cover by Bill Sienkienwicz

ANIMAL VARIANT BY KATIE COOK

YOUNG VARIANT BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

Marc Spector is Moon Knight!…Or is he? It”s hard to tell these days, especially when New York”s wildest vigilante protects the street with two-fisted justice and three-that”s right, count ’em-different personalities! But even with the mystical force of Khonshu fueling his crusade, how does the night”s greatest detective save a city that”s as twisted as he is? The road to victory is going to hurt. A lot. Marvel”s most mind-bending adventure begins NOW as Moon Knight sleuths his way to the rotten core of New York”s most bizarre mysteries!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON MAN #23.NOW

KIERON GILLEN (W) • LUKE ROSS (A)

Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

ARTIST VARIANT COVER BY JOE QUINONES

ANIMAL VARiant BY JENNY PARKS

AN ALL-NEW EPIC BEGINS, “RINGS OF THE MANDARINS”

MALEKITH THE ACCURSED has a problem with IRON MAN. Malekith the Accursed has a problem with pretty much EVERYONE. Cutting edge science versus the most arcane science imaginable, all in a bath of blood. Which classic MARVEL UK character returns in a reinvented form after the REVOLUTIONARY WAR?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SILVER SURFER #1

DAN SLOTT (W)

MICHAEL ALLRED (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

ANIMAL VARIANT BY CHRIS SAMNEE

YOUNG VARIANT BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

“NEW DAWN”

The universe is big. Bigger than you could ever imagine. And the SILVER SURFER, the lone sentinel of the skyways, is about to discover that the best way to see it… is with someone else.

Meet the Earth Girl who”s challenged the Surfer to go beyond the boundaries of the known Marvel U– into the strange, the new, and the utterly fantastic!

Anywhere and Everywhere… Hang On! THE SILVER SURFER

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL #25.NOW!

GERRY DUGGAN & Brian Posehn (W)

MIKE HAWTHORNE (A)

Cover by MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

ANIMAL VARIANT BY COOK

DEADPOOL REACHES RECORD-BREAKING ISSUE #25!

First Marvel NOW! title to reach the landmark 25th issue! Avengers doesn”t count. Because. When Deadpool re-killed the reanimated dead Presidents of the United States, Agent Gorman of S.H.I.E.L.D. stiffed him on his well-earned pay. Now, his vengeance is finally wrought! But now that former S.H.I.E.L.D Agent Preston”s consciousness is stuck inside his head, will she be ok with this wreaking? And is all this SHIELD stuff a shameless cash in because of the TV show? Ask guest-star AGENT COULSON!

5 of 5 Deadpool vs. S.H.I.E.L.D.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$2.99

DEADPOOL #26

GERRY DUGGAN (W)

SCOTT KOBLISH (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by HOWARD CHAYKIN

Another Deadpool FLASHBACK issue! This time…back in the 1950s?!

That”s right – Deadpool has gone back in time to save Nick Fury…

…From the menace of TIME-TRAVELING HITLER!

32 PGS/Parental Advisory…$2.99

ALL-NEW GHOST RIDER #1

FELIPE SMITH (W) • TRADD MOORE (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT by Felipe Smith

ANIMAL Variant by Mike DelMundo

YOUNG VARIANT BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

“ENGINES OF VENGEANCE” PART 1

A street race leads a young man on the FAST and FURIOUS road of destiny. Amid an East Los Angeles neighborhood running wild with gang violence and drug trafficking, a war brews in the criminal underworld! With four on the floor, Marvel”s newest GHOST RIDER puts vengeance in overdrive!!!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #19.NOW!

BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS (W)

CHRIS BACHALO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

SKETCH VARIANT BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

ANIMAL VARIANT BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

The next stage in humankind is here, and the Uncanny X-Men are leading the way! With original X-Man Cyclops at the revolution”s helm, Emma Frost, Magik and a new generation of mutants defend and educate all homo-superior as warriors of the atom! But after relentless persecution from a society that fears and hates them, the Uncanny X-Men are going on the offensive! Their target? The international spy organization S.H.I.E.L.D! However, as Cyclops” team fights to save their species, are they only digging themselves into a deeper and more dangerous hole?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #1

KELLY SUE DECONNICK (W)

DAVID LOPEZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN CASSADAY

ANIMAL VARIANT BY DAVID LOPEZ

YOUNG VARIANT BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

HIGHER, FURTHER, FASTER, MORE begins!

Hero! Pilot! Avenger! Captain Marvel, Earth”s Mightiest Hero with death-defying powers and an attitude to match, is back and launching headfirst into an all-new ongoing series! As Captain Marvel, a.k.a. Carol Danvers, comes to a crossroads with a new life and new romance, she makes a dramatic decision that will alter the course of her life and the entire Marvel Universe in the months to come. It”s time to go HIGHER, FURTHER, FASTER and more in the most super-powered comic around!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON PATRIOT #1

ALES KOT (W) GARRY BROWN (A)

Cover by Garry Brown

VARIANT by Mike Perkins

“UNBREAKABLE” PART 1

Jim Rhodes has quit the SECRET AVENGERS!!! As the IRON PATRIOT, he”s bringing his fight against the bad guys to the home front. But a new villain emerges with a brutal plan that could turn Iron Patriot into America”s most wanted!!!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MAGNETO #1

CULLEN BUNN (W)

GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA (A)

Cover by PAOLO RIVERA

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN CASSADAY

ANIMAL VARIANT BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

YOUNG VARIANT BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

Once the deadliest, most feared mutant mastermind on the planet, MAGNETO is no longer the man he once was. After falling in with Cyclops and the X-Men, Erik Lehnsherr became just one more pawn in another man”s war. But now, determined to fight the war for mutantkind”s survival on his own terms, Magneto sets out to regain what he”s lost…and show the world exactly why it should tremble at the sound of his name. Magneto will safeguard the future of the mutant race by hunting down each and every threat that would see his kind extinguished-and bloody his hands that they may never be a threat again.

32 PGS./Rated PARENTAL ADVISORY …$3.99

SECRET AVENGERS #1

ALES KOT (W)

MICHAEL WALSH (A)

Cover by TRADD MOORE

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEODATO

ANIMAL VARIANT BY Katie Cook

SAVE THE EMPIRE, Part One

The all-new Secret Avengers are ready to get started. Are they going to be the world”s most effective secret squad? Or will their personal issues tear them apart? U-DECIDE! Three missions kick off at the same time: one in the space, one on the ground…and one in the air. And no one”s ready. Except for the attackers. Russian spa. Helicarrier. Space station. Falling satellites. A hired hitman with nothing to lose. The Fury. WAIT. Yes. THE FURY. Why is Hawkeye still around? And why are these people chasing him? Why are Black Widow and Spider Woman in a Russian spa? Do questions in teasers excite you? RUN THE MISSION, DON”T GET SEEN, SAVE THE WORLD. NOW!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE AND THE X-MEN #1 & 2

Jason Latour (W) • Mahmud Asrar (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMAL VARIANT BY Jenny Parks

Issue #2 – ARTIST VARIANT BY TBA

WELCOME TO THE JEAN GREY SCHOOL OF HIGHER LEARNING! The ALL NEW MARVEL NOW smash hit series schools with Jason Latour (WINTER SOLDIER) and Mahmud Asrar (X-MEN) leading the charge with drama, action and homework(?)! World-famous X-Men Wolverine, Storm, and a star-studded faculty must educate the next generation all-powerful, but inexperienced mutants! But with their own lives steeped in deadly enemies and personal crises, how can the X-Men guide and educate-let alone defend-the school? At the Jean Grey School, you never know who will enroll…or who will lead the class! And what mysterious organization waits in the shadows to destroy Wolverine”s mutant sanctuary? These questions and more are answered in the All-New Marvel Now sure-to-be-smash, WOLVERINE AND THE X-MEN #1!

32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T+ …$3.99 (EACH)

Uncanny Avengers #18.NOW!

RICK REMENDER (W) • DANIEL ACUÑA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY IN-HYUK LEE

DEADPOOL VARIANT BY ROB GUILLORY

ANIMAL VARIANT BY KATIE COOK

CAPTAIN AMERICA VARIANT ALSO AVAILABLE

“AVENGE THE EARTH” Part One

Welcome to Planet X, the new mutant homeworld, where everything is great-presuming that you possess the mutant gene! Janet Van Dyne, the Wasp, is the last human being alive, relentlessly pursued by Magneto and his All-New X-Force and their “No More Humans” campaign, and protected by her husband, Havok! Witness the fate of the Uncanny Avengers–who survived the Apocalypse Twins” plot, and how?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS UNDERCOVER #1

DENNIS HOPELESS (W) • KEV WALKER (A)

Cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

VARIANT cover by Mark Brooks

WHEN TEEN HEROES INFILTRATE THE MASTERS OF EVIL, WHO WILL BREAK BAD?

Damaged by their experience in Murder World, five conflicted young superhumans go rogue and infiltrate the Masters of Evil, planning to bring the Avengers” rivals down from within. But the longer the teens spend undercover, the more they descend into darkness, and as they start to build relationships with these multi-layered criminals, the line between good and evil blurs. What will happen first…joining the Masters for real, or getting exposed and killed? If you thought Murder World was dangerous, just wait until “Most Promising New Talent” Harvey award-winner Dennis Hopeless and acclaimed artist Kev Walker surround you with Evil!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$2.99

THE PUNISHER #3

NATHAN EDMONDSON (W) • MITCH GERADS (A/C)

Cover by Mitch Gerads

VARIANT Cover by Alex Maleev

• Frank discovers the Dos Sols gang”s newest weapon. Bad news for Frank.

• The Punisher dukes it out with one of the Marvel U”s BIG BADS!

• A daring raid on the Dos Sols compound goes absolutely NOT according to plan!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

AVENGERS WORLD #4

JONATHAN HICKMAN & NICK SPENCER (W)

STEFANO CASELLI (A)

Cover by MIKE DEODATO

• The City of The Dead will rise.

• StarBrand must confront the ghosts of his past.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MS. MARVEL #2

G. WILLOW WILSON (W) • ADRIAN ALPHONA (A)

Cover by Jamie McKelvie

ARTIST VARIANT COVER BY JORGE MOLINA

• As seen in the New York Times, CNN and other media outlets the world-over, the all-new Ms. Marvel has made her thunderous debut!

• Kamala Khan”s very ordinary life has suddenly become extraordinary. Is she ready to wield these strange and immense new gifts? Or will the weight of the legacy before her be too much to handle?

• Critically acclaimed writer G. Willow Wilson (Air, Cairo) and fan-beloved artist Adrian Alphona (Runaways, Uncanny X-Force) bring you the groundbreaking Marvel series that has set the world abuzz. Don”t miss history in the making.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$2.99

NEW WARRIORS #2

CHRISTOPHER YOST (W) • MARCUS TO (A)

Cover by RAMON PEREZ

VARIANT Cover by Mark Bagley

• The Evolutionaries are on the war path! If it”s not human, it DIES.

• What does the High Evolutionary want with Nova?

• All across the world, the New Warriors come together… SEE! Sun Girl and Haechi deal with Morlocks! WITNESS! Justice and Speedball fight to save magic! CRINGE! As Scarlet Spider refuses to play well with others.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NOVA #14 & 15

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • DAVID BALDEON (A)

CoverS by PACO MEDINA

Issue #14 – ARTIST VARIANT COVER BY JORGE MOLINA

Issue #15 – Variant Cover by Dale Keown

ISSUE #14 –

• IT”S A BAD TIME TO BE A NOVA!

• David Baldeon (Scarlet Spider) joins Gerry Duggan for an interstellar adventure with Beta Ray Bill begins with a bang (and a massive robotic battle)!

• It”s clean-up time as Sam and Bill ride through the cosmos attempting to right the wrongs that Sam caused!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ISSUE #15 –

• Sam leads an intergalactic exodus off an orbiting slum.

• Can he rescue Beta Ray Bill”s people before they”re sold into slavery, and will he catch up to Captain Skaarn before he can hurt anyone else?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD #2

AL EWING (W) • LEE GARBETT (A)

Cover by JENNY FRISON

Artist Variant by Jaime Mckelvie

• Loki vs. Lorelei!

• It”s the battle of the Asgardian younger siblings – from the casinos of Monte Carlo to a speed date in New York!

• Loki goes speed dating. We should have mentioned that earlier, really.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$2.99

THOR: GOD OF THUNDER #20

JASON AARON (W) • ESAD RIBIC (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY Nic Klein

THE LAST DAYS OF MIDGARD Part Two

• Thor battles to save the Earth on two fronts.

• In the present day, Thor takes on Roxxon, the world”s most powerful and nefarious super-corporation. While in the far future, King Thor is all that stands between Old Galactus and the planet he”s been dying to eat for a very long time.

• Even if King Thor wins, is the Earth still doomed?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ALL-NEW INVADERS #3

JAMES ROBINSON (W) • STEVE PUGH (A)

Cover by MUKESH SINGH

ARTIST Variant by JEROME OPEÑA

CAPTAIN AMERICA VARIANT ALSO AVAILABLE

“GODS AND SOLDIERS” PART THREE

• The plans are drawn, the task is clear — to save their ally NAMOR, the remaining INVADERS must live up to their name and take the fight to Hala, the Kree homeworld!

• But his how does AARKUS, THE ORIGINAL VISION, figure into this strategy? And how will the WINTER SOLDIER track him down in the first place?

• Plus, Namor in battle with Tanalth and her elite Pursuer Corps!

• And a guest star no one will expect — especially not the Invaders themselves!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #18

RICK REMENDER (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY Glenn Fabry

CAPTIAN AMERICA VARIANT ALSO AVAILABLE

• Will Dr. Mindbubble shatter Captain America”s already fragile psyche?

• The Iron Nail rises.

• SHIELD”s greatest secrets revealed to the world”s most dangerous man.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ALL-NEW X-MEN #24

BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS (W) • STUART IMMONEN (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DALE KEOWN

THE TRIAL OF JEAN GREY PART 5!

• X-Men and Guardians vs. Gladiator and Jean Grey”s fate lies in the balance!

• One of the X-Men”s lives will be forever changed!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #13

BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS (W) • SARA PICHELLI (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DALE KEOWN

MOVIE VARIANT ALSO AVAILABLE

The conclusion of THE TRIAL OF JEAN GREY leaves two teams devastated!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #29

DAN SLOTT (W) • GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI (A/C)

ARTIST VARIANT COVER BY JORGE MOLINA

“Goblin Nation” – Part 3 of 5

• The Spider-Slayer Squadron were supposed to be under Mayor J. Jonah Jameson”s control…

• …but now they”ve been drafted into The Goblin Nation!

• Guest Starring: Spider-Man 2099!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #30

DAN SLOTT (W) • GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI (A/C)

“Goblin Nation” – Part 4 of 5

• Since the start of DYING WISH, it has ALL been building to this.

• One of the most important moments of the ENTIRE Superior Spider-Man Saga!

• Once this happens, it CANNOT be undone!

• DO NOT MISS THIS ISSUE!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99 SHE-HULK #2

CHARLES SOULE (W)

JAVIER PULIDO (A)

Cover by KEVIN WADA

VARIANT by AMANDA CONNER

• Jennifer opens her own practice, but things aren”t going as smoothly as she”d like.

• A new client rides into town…but is he hero or villain?

• Guest-starring Patsy Walker, Hellcat!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$2.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #2

JAMES ROBINSON (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A/C)

ARTIST VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

“THE FALL OF THE FANTASTIC FOUR” PART 2

• Manhattan is under attack by a monstrous killer swarm from a corrupted pocket universe, and in order to defeat it the FANTASTIC FOUR will need all their courage, powers and skill…as well as those of every other hero in New York!

• But to attain final victory one of the First Family will must make a TERRIBLE SACRIFICE!

• And so the first strings are pulled and the first pieces are put in place…

• …On the Fantastic Four”s DOWNFALL!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SAVAGE WOLVERINE #16

RICHARD J. ISANOVE (W/A/C)

ARTIST VARIANT COVER BY JOHN CASSADAY

WRATH part 3 of 4

• In a race against time, Logan must keep the children in his care away from the Enforcer.

• As the first of the dust storms to ravage the country bears down on South Dakota, Logan must decide which he can survive: his enemies or the black blizzard.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

WOLVERINE #3

PAUL CORNELL (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

ARTIST VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

PAYBACK part 3!

• Logan”s training continues…and he”s got his sights set on Sabretooth.

• What could make Logan turn his back on the school and his friends?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-FORCE #2

SIMON SPURRIER (W) • ROCK-HE KIM (A/C)

ARTIST VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

• Cable. Psylocke. Fantomex. Marrow. They are mutantkind”s protectors, spies, assassins and torturers!

• But just what has driven each of them to join the most deadly incarnation of X-FORCE yet? Yes, Marrow is back! • But how has she regained her mutant powers and what does it have to do with X-Force”s first target?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-MEN #12

BRIAN WOOD (W) • KRIS ANKA (A)

COVER BY TERRY DODSON

VARIANT COVER BY J.G. Jones

Conclusion to GHOSTS

• The Sisterhood is fully formed, and the battle for leadership begins!

• The X-Men must choose…take down the Arkea Sentinels or go after the Sisterhood.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Winter Soldier: The Bitter March #2 (of 5)

RICK REMENDER (W) • Roland Boschi (A)

Cover by Andrew Robinson

VARIANT Cover by Agustin Alessio

• Shield agent Ran Shen is responsible for escorting the two most important humans on the planet to the United States.

• The only thing in his way is Winter Soldier. And the only thing in the Winter Soldier”s way is an elite Hydra squad run by Chancellor Cassandra and Madam Worm.

• Rate pace, high adventure, sex, murder, intrigue, in this 1960″s spy action story that will have ramification echoing to the modern Marvel Universe!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS A.I. #10

Sam Humphries (W) • André Lima Araüjo (A)

Cover by David Marquez

VARIANT cover by KEVIN TONG

• S.H.I.E.L.D. priority alert: Monica Chang and her robot-hunting partner Jocasta (?!) have been ordered to confiscate and/or eliminate unregistered artificial intelligences on sight.

• UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY: Hank Pym, Vision and the Uncanny Avengers have been spotted in the Diamond. All citizens are advised to be cautious of this rebel element.

• WARNING: All hail Dimitrios OR ELSE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$2.99

DEXTER DOWN UNDER #2 (OF 5)

JEFF LINDSAY (W) • DALIBOR TALAJIC (A)

Cover by MICHAEL DEL MUNDO

DEXTER”S BACK IN AN ALL-NEW ADVENTURE

WRITTEN BY HIS CREATOR JEFF LINDSAY!

• When Dexter Morgan-the serial killer of serial killers-travels down under, he quickly discovers that sharks aren”t Australia”s only deadly predator!

• Who is setting up illegal hunting safaris in the Outback-and are humans in the crosshairs?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

MIRACLEMAN #4

THE ORIGINAL WRITER (W) • GARRY LEACH & ALAN DAVIS (A)

COVER BY ALAN DAVIS

VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH

VARIANT COVER BY John Tyler Christopher

VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL

• Origins and revelations bring the first chapter in the MIRACLEMAN saga to its shocking conclusion!

• An unexpected ally leads Miracleman to Project Zarathustra, the site of the secret British operation that gave birth to the Miracleman Family.

• After last issue”s battle, the Warpsmiths regroup to mourn their dead in “Ghostdance.”

• Including material originally presented in WARRIOR #9-11 and A1 #1, plus bonus material.

48 PGS./Parental AdvisorySLC…$4.99

Disney Kingdoms: Seekers of the Weird #3 (OF 5)

BRANDON SEIFERT (W)

FILIPE ANDRADE (A)

Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

Imagineer Variant BY Brian Crosby

NOW YOU CAN FINALLY SEE IT: DISNEY”S LEGENDARY MUSEUM OF THE WEIRD!

• With their parents kidnapped, teens Maxwell and Melody leap into a thrilling race through the world”s most strange-and treacherous-museum!

• In a catacomb of crawling Mushroom People and a Séance Room under glass, our teen heroes discover the truth about the Chaos Clock-and their own destinies!

• Designed – but never built – by famous Walt Disney Imagineer Rolly Crump, the Museum of the Weird at last comes to life!

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

GEORGE ROMERO EMPIRE OF THE DEAD: ACT ONE #3 (OF 5)

GEORGE ROMERO (W) • ALEX MALEEV (A/C)

NYC Variant Cover by ARTHUR SUYDAM

IT”S ZOMBIES VS VAMPIRES-WITH HUMANS CAUGHT IN THE CROSSFIRE- AS THE LEGENDARY GEORGE ROMERO UNLEASHES HIS NEXT UNDEAD EPIC!

• Welcome to New York years after the eruption of an undead plague-a city not only teeming with roaming zombies, but also ruled by vampires!

• Who is plotting against the Mayor? Is there a zombie uprising afoot? And who in the firecracker known as Dixie Peach?

• Plus: It”s a terrorizing team-up in variant cover form when the Zombie Godfather George Romero unites with the Zombie King Arthur Suydam!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Avengers ASSEMBLE #25

KELLY SUE DECONNICK & WARREN ELLIS (W)

MATTEO BUFFAGNIX (A)

Cover by JORGE MOLINA

ALL-OUT WAR IN NEW YORK CITY!

• The demented Dr. June Covington has taken on A.I.M., and is winning. The Avengers are caught in the middle of this Mad Science War!

• But, now, this situation is more important — because there”s a second Terrigen cocoon in New York, ticking like a time bomb, about to go off, Covington wants it and A.I.M. has it.

• SPIDER-GIRL, who has been mentored by the Avengers in her search for her teacher, abducted by Covington for Nefarious Genetic Purposes, now leads the charge, as the Avengers Assemble to end this conflict before the Terrigen cocoon explodes and New York is doooooomed.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

A+X #18

BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & GERRY DUGGAN (W)

KEVIN NOWLAN & DAVID YARDIN (A)

Cover by KEVIN NOWLAN

A+X GOES OUT IN STYLE!

• Superstar BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS and comics legend KEVIN NOWLAN tell a scintillating tale of KITTY PRYDE + VISION!

• Gerry Duggan (DEADPOOL) and David Yardin (X-FACTOR) finish their rip-roaring CAPTAIN AMERICA+CYCLOPS story!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MIGHTY AVENGERS #8

AL EWING (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A)

Cover by GREG LAND

• Spectrum and She-Hulk join Blue Marvel on one of his global adventures – against a threat that could break Adam”s heart!

• It”s White Tiger versus Tiger God – with Ava Ayala”s soul in the balance!

• We need to talk about Kevin.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #27

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)

Cover by MIKE DEODATO “ADAPT OR DIE”

• The secret behind the All-New Avengers revealed!

• The science war overtakes the world(s).

• All the answers to the questions you wished remained hidden.

• The collision of Avengers and New Avengers is imminent.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL KNIGHTS: HULK #4 (OF 4)

JOE KEATINGE (W)

PIOTR KOWALSKI (A/C)

1 RAMPAGING MONSTER + 2 RISING STARS = MARVEL KNIGHTS MAGIC!

• What has brought Bruce Banner back to the launch pad of the original gamma bomb…and will the site of the Hulk”s birth also be the location of his death?

• It”s a brain-bending mystery and quirky cool Hulk action downloaded directly from the mad minds of Keatinge & Kowalski!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL KNIGHTS: X-MEN #5 (of 5)

BRAHM REVEL (W)

BRAHM REVEL (A/C)

• The X-Men conjure up old friends to help them subdue the ghosts from their pasts a two young mutants face tough decisions which could alter their lives forever.

• Past, present and future collide in the action-packed finale to this Marvel Knights limited series!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

REVOLUTIONARY WAR: OMEGA #1

ANDY LANNING & ALAN COWSILL (W) • RICHARD ELSON (A)

Cover by MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY Jamie MCKELVIE

THE FINAL ISSUE IN AN 8-PART EPIC

• Marvel UK”s triumphant return reaches its epic conclusion!

• Will the agents of MI:13 be able to stop whatever Mys-Tech has been planning?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

REVOLUTIONARY WAR: MOTORMOUTH #1

GLENN DAKIN (W) • RONAN CLIQUET (A)

Cover by MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY Declan Shalvey

• When Mys-Tech returns and threatens the safety of Great Britain, MI:13 need to try to convince MOTORMOUTH to come out of retirement.

• Harley Davis” days of being a hero are over, though. Now, her day job is being the mother of her two children. Until an explosive Mys-Tech attack calls her out of retirement!

• Be there as Motormouth gets her mojo back!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

REVOLUTIONARY WAR: WARHEADS #1

ANDY LANNING & ALAN COWSILL (W)

GARY ERSKINE (A)

Cover by MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY Gary Erskine

• Colonel Liger, formerly of the evil organization Mys-Tech, has started working as an agent of MI:13, Mys-Tech”s rival agency.

• Not everything is as it appears, though – because Liger has just discovered that his old team, The Warheads, are still alive – and nothing”s going to stop him from finding them.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL UNIVERSE AVENGERS ASSEMBLE #6

Adapted by Joe Caramagna

• The Avengers face the Super-Adaptoid, a powerful A.I. that can mimic their powers

32 PGS./All Ages …$2.99

MARVEL UNIVERSE ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #24

Adapted by Joe Caramagna

• Spidey has to find a way to fight the Juggernaut while also completing his science fair project!

• Guest starring Luke Cage.

32 PGS./All Ages …$2.99

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #2

Christos Gage (W) • Javier Rodriguez (A)

COVER BY Mike DeMundo

• The last temptation of Green Goblin… Phil Urich!

• As Goblin Nation consumes New York, the Superior Spider-Man”s world is in flames!

• Who will rise? Who will fall? NO ONE will be the same after this! 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/ Rated T…$4.99

THE SUPERIOR FOES OF SPIDER-MAN #11

NICK SPENCER (W)

STEVE LIEBER (A)

Cover by JOE QUINONES

• They don”t get NOW-er than the Superior Foes of Spider-Man!

• Is there a rat in the Sinister Six?* *=there”s still only five members.

• Spencer & Lieber continue the sleeper hit of the NOW-lenium!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN TEAM-UP #11

KEVIN SHINICK (W)

MARCO CHECCHETTO (A)

Cover by PAOLO RIVERA

• In the midst of GOBLIN NATION, the Superior Spider-Man thinks back on an ALL NEW never before seen team-up between Doctor Octopus and the Green Goblin!

• You”ve been missing the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN? HERE HE IS! Just as you remember him, facing off with his two greatest foes!

• Who will be the Superior Spider-Man? The Superior Spider-Villain? And what consequences will this flashback adventure have for the present day?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON MAN #22

KIERON GILLEN (W) • JOE BENNETT (A)

Cover by PAUL RIVOCHE

“IRON METROPOLITAN” CONCLUSION!

• MANDARIN CITY is aflame. Troy is in ruins. Who comes to help TONY STARK in his hour of need?

• Will Tony make the ultimate sacrifice to save the city?

• And WHO is hunting the ring-bearers?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK WIDOW #4

NATHAN EDMONDSON (W) • Phil NOTO (A/C)

• From the cold streets of old Russia, the Hand of God reaches out to crush Black Widow-and it is merciless.

• Outmatched by the brute force of a powerful new villain, Natasha finds a deadly plot unfolding that spans the entire globe

• Jump on to the sensational new series as the most lethal The Avenger faces her deadliest test!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: HOMECOMING

FRED VAN LENTE (W)

TOM GRUMMETT (A)

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

• Captain America and the Black Widow leap into action in an all-new, cinematic-set adventure!

• What brings Steve Rogers back to tour his old Brooklyn neighborhood? Hint: It”s not just the milk shakes!

• Plus: Reprinting the first appearance of Cap”s #1 wingman, the high-flying Falcon! 48 PGS./ONE-SHOT//Rated T …$3.99

