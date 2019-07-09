Sony/Marvel Studios/Uproxx

WARNING: This article contains massive spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

By the time the final credits for Avengers: Endgame had rolled, audiences knew who was — and who wasn’t — going to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Four. Iron Man and Black Widow are dead, and Captain America has traveled back in time (but, supposedly, in a “branch reality”). Thor, Hulk, and Hawkeye are still around, but their involvement in future adventures remains uncertain. As for the new recruits, they will most definitely be returning, and their continued adventures may take them further into the cosmos.

That is, if Nick Fury has anything to say about it.

At the very end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, during the second post-credits scene, the audience learns that the Fury and Maria Hill present throughout that film’s adventures were actually Talos and Soren in disguise. The two shape-shifting Skrulls, who were last seen in Captain Marvel, have apparently aligned themselves with Fury, who was actually enjoying a coconut drink while lounging in a beach chair on a fake beach somewhere in space. In reality, the ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. director has been overseeing the construction of some kind of cosmic base with the Skrulls’ help, and Talos nervously defends his slip-up on the phone to an annoyed Fury.

On the one hand, that the same shape-shifting race feared and hated by the Kree is evidently scared of Fury is hilarious. On the other hand, Fury’s new interstellar role — and his overseeing what appears to be the construction of some kind of space-bound facility — suggests that the super spy has a new plan of action for whatever cosmic threats the MCU’s future may hold. In other words, it seems that Fury is about to establish Sentient World Observation and Response Department — otherwise known as S.W.O.R.D.