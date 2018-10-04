Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A decade ago, The Dark Knight‘s Harvey Dent declared, “You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” In a moment of foreshadowing, Dent uttered the line across a table from Bruce Wayne, who later fell from public grace. Such is the case, apparently, in the third season of Marvel’s Daredevil, as revealed in this trailer released by Netflix at New York Comic-Con. It’s been two-and-a-half years since the last season premiered on the streaming service, and the new batch of episodes is set after events that occurred during The Defenders. The trailer isn’t subtle with where the hero’s going, and a fresh-from-prison Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), aka Kingpin, declares of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), “Daredevil is our true public enemy.”

Kingpin’s return sees him reentering the public eye and reclaiming power while professing to turn over a new leaf. Naturally, he wants some revenge and aims to turn New York against Daredevil, who already appears to be somewhat conflicted of his own accord. “Sometimes we have to hurt others for the greater good,” the superhero says during a voiceover. And toward the end of the trailer, we see that there’s a Daredevil imposter shaking things up as well.

Recently, Cox told Screenrant that audiences should definitely expect less “of the mythological stuff” in favor of a more grounded tone during this season. This shift, Cox says, has helped him reconcile his approach to the character:

“What eventually helped me was going back to the comic books and remembering that I can still read and enjoy the Daredevil books that have none of the mythological stuff in it even having read the ones that do have it in it. Over the years, there’s been writers and illustrators that have really delved deep into the Hand and that mythological element and bringing people back from the dead, and then there’s the Frank Millers who did very little of that and it was very grounded and real.”

FYI, season 3 will also include a spoiler-y character as revealed by an early 2018 casting announcement. Daredevil will return to Netflix on October 19.